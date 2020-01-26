Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘living on stolen land’, say indigenous Canadian tribe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s luxury £11million Canadian mansion is built on land ‘stolen’ by British colonisers in the 19th century.

The Tseycum tribe say their ancestors signed a treaty which allowed colonisers to take the land in exchange for ‘a few hundred dollars’ because they ‘didn’t realise what they were doing’.

The tribes Chief Tanya Jimmy has urged the couple to acknowledge the land’s history and claims her ancestors are buried beneath it, The Sunday Mirror reports.

Vancouver island was a British colony between 1849 and 1866.

The first recorded British settlement there was as early as 1843.

Ms Jimmy said: ‘We get no money from the land now, nothing. But for us it’s just not right houses like that are built there.’

The couple have not named the mystery owner of £10.7 million waterfront mansion Mille Fleurs.

It now seems that this substantial property in the grounds of an exclusive country club will be the Sussexes’ home during the couple’s ‘transition period’ – a time in which the Duke and Duchess would split their time between Britain and Canada.

It has been suggested that the arrangement is rent-free.

This week, the Duke of Sussex arrived back in Canada to began his new life with Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie away from the Royal Family.

He flew back just hours after completing his final engagement as a fully-fledged royal at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in Greenwich, South East London.

Prince Harry remained in Britain in a bid to hammer out the Megxit deal at a Sandringham summit hosted by the Queen this month.

It was claimed that Harry was given no choice but to agree the deal which allowed him to step down, with the Queen saying his decision must not overshadow other royals’ high-profile engagements this week.