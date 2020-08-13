Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘secretly buy family home in Santa Barbara after leaving Tyler Perry’s $18m LA mansion’

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have secretly bought a family home in Santa Barbara after leaving Tyler Perry’s $18million Los Angeles mansion, it has been reported.

The couple has been living in their new California home for six weeks now, Page Six reported.

A source told the outlet: “Harry and Meghan have been quietly living in their own home in Santa Barbara since early July.

“They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves.

“This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK.

“This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in.

“They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy.

“This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”

The source continued: “Harry and Meghan never intended to make Los Angeles their home.

“It was a good place for them to be upon their arrival in the US to be close to Meghan’s mom [who lives in LA].”

Although the source did not provide exact details of the price of the home or the location, they added: “They have thought about this carefully and researched it well.

“This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie, giving him the chance to play with other children his age.”

Meghan and Prince Harry were previously believed to be staying at producer Tyler Perry’s swanky $18million home in LA, after stepping down as senior royals in March.

The couple launched a legal bid this month in an attempt to ban the publication of photos of their son Archie that they claimed were taken by a drone that flew above the mansion.

Speaking about the lawsuit, the source told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan are both very upset by this breach of privacy, but that wasn’t the reason they left Los Angeles.

“They were already in the process of buying their home in Santa Barbara.

“While it was a nice favor to them at a very difficult time, Tyler Perry’s house with 18 bedrooms isn’t Harry’s style.

“Yes, he grew up in royalty and the halls of Buckingham Palace, but he prefers more intimate homes with character.”

A spokesperson for the couple told Page Six: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year.

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”