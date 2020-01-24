Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempt to trademark their Sussex Royal brand is blocked

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid to trademark the Sussex Royal brand has been blocked following a complaint from an Australian doctor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s hopes of turning the brand into a billion-pound empire have hit a roadblock after a notice of threatened opposition was filed on Tuesday.

The opposition was submitted by Benjamin Worcester, who lives in Victoria, Australia, but it thought to have worked as an NHS doctor from 2011 to 2014.

It is not known why the Melbourne-based doctor filed the notice, but the move could see Harry and Meghan forced into a contracted legal battle.

The couple first filed the trademark in June 2019, leading to a ‘opposition period’ where anyone can notify the UK Intellectual Property Office of a complaint.

This period of opposition was due to end on February 20, but has now been extended to March 20 following the complaint from Dr Worcester.

Having first issued a notice of threatened opposition, the Australian could now issue a formal complaint detailing his objection to the use of the trademark.

This would add a significant delay to the Sussexes’s hopes to use the brand name, not to mention mounting legal costs.

According to the World Trade Review, Dr Worcester is a self-employer doctor in Melbourne who studied medicine at University College London.

The couple want to use the Sussex Royal brand on dozens of products including T-shirts, hoodies, journals and gloves in a bid to become financially independent.

They have an estimated £34million private fortune to fund their new life, but can make even more with various business ventures such as book deals, TV deals, public speaking and fashion and brand partnerships.

Documents published by the Intellectual Property Office disclose that among the items the royals have so far trademarked are instructional and teaching materials; printed educational materials; printed publications; educational books; textbooks; magazines and newsletters.

Also on the list are clothing; footwear; headgear; t-shirts; coats; jackets; anoraks; trousers; sweaters; jerseys; dresses; pyjamas; suits; sweat shirts; hooded tops; caps; hats; bandanas; headbands; socks; scarves and neckwear; gloves; sportswear.

The list also shows the royal pair have hopes to trademark the title on developing and coordinating volunteer projects for charitable purposes; providing volunteering opportunities and recruitment of volunteers and information, advisory and consultancy services.

Retail experts have suggested that the couple’s Sussex Royal empire could generate revenues from £400million to £1billion.

Harry and Meghan vowed to become financially independent after announcing plans to step down as senior royals earlier this month.