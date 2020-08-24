Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell bio reveals the £3.5m freebies they’ve received

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have been given freebies worth a whopping £3.5MILLION since their relationship first began, a bombshell biography has revealed.

The couple, who were yesterday pictured carrying out their first charity engagement since lockdown began, have jetsetted to luxury holidays on private jets, rented grand homes for well below market value and even stayed in hotel rooms offered for free.

The authors of Finding Freedom – the sensational book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life together – revealed details of the opulent gifts handed to the royal pair.

And the combined value of those presents comes to almost £3.5million, the Daily Mail reports.

The treatment even continued when the couple stepped down as royals and moved to the US from Canada just before the coronavirus lockdown began in America.

They moved straight into an eight-bed mansion owned by mogul Tyler Perry, a friend of mutual pal Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan, along with son Archie, stayed there rent-free for four months while they decided where they’d live full-time.

Similar homes are rented for £11,250 a month – meaning the couple saved a huge £45,000 on their accommodation.

But even at the beginning of their relationship, Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand suggested the couple were given free stays.

It’s understood Meghan may have been given a free room at Soho House in London in July 2016 when the couple went on their first date.

Rooms at the posh hotel cost £405 per night.

The authors write: “Meghan had been offered a heavily discounted stay at the five-star Dorchester Hotel but chose the luxurious room secured by Markus [Anderson — Soho House director and Meghan’s friend] instead.

“As a celebrity and influencer, Meghan was regularly offered free holidays, travel discounts, and the like.

“But she turned down the Dorchester amid a Hollywood boycott after the hotel chain’s owner, the Sultan of Brunei, introduced sharia law in his country.”

As the couple’s relationship progressed, Markus Anderson offered them a stay at a private four-bed cottage at the Cotswolds Soho Farmhouse and at the Soho House property at Babington in Somerset.

The stay would have cost £4,650.

Finding Freedom details the stay, with authors writing: “In Oxfordshire, barely an hour-and-a-half outside of London, it was the perfect retreat from the city.”

Anderson later arranged for the couple to spend a weekend at Babington House, a Georgian manor near Bath.

The retreat’s most expensive room costs £525 a night.

After news of Meghan and Harry’s relationship broke, Meghan’s best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, was asked to help bring the future royal to the UK for a private visit.

Authors say Mulroney arranged for Meghan to fly via a private jet belonging to Canadian couple Krystal Koo and Michael Cooper, who were said to be happy to help “run interference”.

A flight on a private jet from Toronto to London would cost from £49,000 one way.

Meghan and Harry then became engaged – and much has been made of Meghan’s apparent dislike of the ‘musty’ smell of St George’s Chapel where they tied the knot in May 2018.

In the end, Diptyque Baies diffusers were used, at a cost of £130 each, with the book noting the smellies were “provided by” the company.

After the wedding, the couple went on a secret honeymoon – to which they were allegedly flown by a ‘private jet owned by a friend’.

The cost of that trip isn’t known – because the destination was kept under wraps.

But three months later, Meghan and Harry enjoyed a break with George Clooney and his lawyer wife, Amal, at their home on Lake Como in Italy.

They were flown there by the actor’s private jet at a cost of £13,260.

The couple are well-known for their love of travel and in January 2017 took a trip to the Arctic Circle together.

The week in a cabin in Tromsö at the very tip of Norway would have cost around £5,021.

Meghan and Harry spent a week dog-sledding, whale-watching and scanning the skies for auroras.

The following year, they visited Australia and went on a date night with Meghan’s pal Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben.

The authors of the book claim a ‘real-estate billionaire’ loaned them his home for the evening, with the friends enjoying a five-course meal.

Although the cost of such an experience isn’t known, it’s estimated it would have cost at least £5,000.

In February 2019, Meghan celebrated her baby shower with celebrity pals in New York, famously hitching a ride back to London with Amal Clooney.

The flight home to Britain would have cost at least £50,000.

Her blowout at the Mark Hotel cost an estimated £328,000, with the penthouse suite costing £57,000 a night.

It was a gift from pals who attended, including tennis star Serena Williams.

In the summer of 2019, Meghan, Harry and Archie took Elton John’s private plane from Ibiza to his home in Nice, France.

This would cost about £6,000 if paid for privately.

That same summer, Prince Harry made a trip to address the ‘global elite’ at the Camp Google eco summit.

At the summit, said to have cost the tech giant $20million, barefoot Harry spoke passionately about the environment.

It is thought he was flown there by rented private jet and used a helicopter to travel around – at a total estimated cost of £11,388.

However, the book says he flew one way by private jet.

“The tech giant footed the bill for everything, including travel to the resort and back,” authors note.

After the couple were married, they were gifted Frogmore Cottage by the Queen.

The Sussexes moved into the historic Grade II-listed house after spending £2.4million of taxpayers’ money to upgrade it. They have since said they will pay the money back after stepping down as royals.

A 10-bedroom house on Crown land in Windsor recently sold for £3.25million.

But it’s not the only expensive property which the couple have temporarily made their home.

They stayed at the £10.7million Mille Fleurs house in Vancouver from November 2019 until March 2020.

The couple stayed there for a rent which was “well below market value”.

It would typically cost as much as £15,000 a month, or a total of £75,000.