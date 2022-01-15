Prince Harry has filed a complaint with the Home Office, claiming that he was denied the right to pay for his own security during his visit to the UK.

Prince Harry has requested a judicial review of the Home Office’s decision not to allow him to pay for his own police protection while in the UK with his family.

Harry plans to bring his two-year-old son Archie and his seven-month-old daughter Lilibet to the UK for a visit.

However, he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, according to a legal representative.

They went on to say that the Duke of Sussex preferred to fund his own police protection rather than “imposing on the British taxpayer.”

It comes after Harry’s security was jeopardized last summer when paparazzi photographers pursued his car as he drove away from a charity event in London.

Harry claims in the claim, filed in September, that his US private security team does not have sufficient jurisdiction or access to UK intelligence information to keep his family safe abroad.

After stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded security detail.

“The United Kingdom will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country in which he wants his wife and children to feel safe,” the duke’s legal representative told the PA news agency.

“Without police protection, there is an excessive personal risk.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family, but that security cannot replace the necessary police protection needed while in the UK,” the representative continued.

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home in the absence of such protection.”

Lilibet, who was born in June in California, has yet to meet her great-grandmother, the Queen, her grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and other members of the royal family in person.

Last July, Prince Harry traveled to the United Kingdom by himself to dedicate the Diana, Princess of Wales memorial statue.

At a WellChild harden party and afternoon tea in Kew Gardens, west Lodnon, he met with seriously ill children and young people.

