Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop $14.6 Million On 9-Bedroom Property, Report Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped a staggering amount for their new Montecito, California estate, which boasts rose gardens, a tennis court and more luxurious amenities.

The Sussexes paid a whopping $14.6 million for their new property, which features nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, Page Six reported. Spanning 18,000 square feet, Prince Harry and Markle’s estate also has a guest house with two rooms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “gated and secure” property features a tennis court, a tea house, pool and a children’s cottage. Century-old olive trees and rose gardens surround the mansion.

A source told the outlet that contrary to rumors, Prince Harry and Markle did not borrow money from Prince Charles for the purchase of their new multimillion-dollar home.

“They bought this house without help from his family, they aren’t using it on loan from a friend as they had before. It’s truly theirs and they can’t wait to make it a home,” the insider said.

Markle and Prince Harry’s new neighborhood also has Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres as homeowners. The family of three has been living in the property since early July, an earlier Page Six report said.

Markle and Prince Harry plan to raise Archie in this Santa Barbara home, where they “hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”

“This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie, giving him the chance to play with other children his age,” an insider shared.

After months of staying at Tyler Perry’s $18-million mansion in Los Angeles, Markle and Prince Harry were “totally blown away by Tyler’s generosity” and will never forget the “kindness that he showed them.”

When they left the royal family, the Sussexes flew to Vancouver Island, Canada, where they stayed for several weeks before heading to Los Angeles. They stayed at Perry’s house, but it was never their intention to live there for good.

The move was, however, logical since the former “Suits” actress’ mom, Doria Ragland, lives in the bustling city.