Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Praise Queen Elizabeth After Rumored Rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acknowledged Queen Elizabeth II’s role in the Commonwealth during a virtual call with young leaders and praised the monarch for her work.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a virtual call as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The conversation focused on using digital platforms for good, and Prince Harry took it as an opportunity to praise his grandmother for her role in the Commonwealth.

“I think everything that my grandmother wanted to achieve when she took this huge responsibility on, she’s managed,” Prince Harry said as quoted by Entertainment Tonight.

“No one could have predicted how the world was going to change in such a short space of time, especially with the digital space. But hearing you guys, knowing the broad spectrum that the QCT engulfs, you guys are the definition of the 21st Century Commonwealth and what it means to be a part of it. You’re there standing for equality, for mutual respect, and for fairness.”

The duchess admitted that she’s new to the world of the Commonwealth and shared how marrying the royal family paved the way for her to meet young leaders who asked questions and offered solutions at the same time. Markle said she’s proud to be part of the Commonwealth.

“I lived in Canada for several years, but it wasn’t until joining the family that I was able to meet so many young people throughout the Commonwealth,” the duchess said.

“If they came with the question, they always offered a solution. And that’s what I think it so inspiring and [not only]why I’m incredibly proud to be able to work with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, but why it’s a continuation of the legacy of your grandmother.”

Prince Harry and Markle’s praises for the Queen comes on the heels of reports that the duke allegedly shouted at the monarch over the phone when Her Majesty’s personal dresser Angela Kelly failed to accommodate a suitable fitting for Markle in the run-up of their royal wedding. “Finding Freedom” co-author Omid Scobie denied that he said or wrote about it after one publication attributed the reports to him.

“I’ve tried to stay off Twitter in the recent days but I need to comment on false reporting that has been attributed to me. I NEVER said Prince Harry ‘yelled’ or ‘shouted’ at The Queen — not in an interview or in the book. Ridiculous claim to make,” Scobie wrote on Twitter.

“The book goes into great detail about Prince Harry’s respect and admiration for The Queen, so it really bothered me to see this kind of reporting put out there as it’s so far from what is described on the pages,” he added.