Prince Harry says sport can ‘bring you back from the darkest places’ as he praises Paralympics in new Netflix doc

PRINCE Harry says sport can “bring you back from the darkest places” as he praised the Paralympics in a new Netflix documentary.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, appears in the film Rising Phoenix to air on August 26 – the same date the Paralympic Games were due to go ahead before coronavirus hit.

The documentary will describe the history of the Paralympics Games movement and the incredible stories of the athletes featured, including Ellie Cole, Jonnie Peacock and Tatyana McFadden.

In a trailer for the film, Prince Harry says: “There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport.”

“Yes, lives are being changed on the track,” he adds.

“But lives are also being changed on the stands.”

A description for the documentary reads: “Featuring Paralympians from across the world, Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games.

“From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential”.

Sport has been a lifelong passion of Prince Harry’s, with the royal setting up the Invictus Games in 2014.

The event for wounded service personnel sees thousands of fans flock in from over 20 countries.

It was due to be held in The Hague, Holland, this month.

In an inspiring speech about Invictus athletes in 2019, Harry said: “I think, in the last five years, these guys have completely changed how we view disability, how we view mental health. This is all them.

“We merely created a platform in order for them to shine and it’s genuinely been one of the greatest honours of my life to get to know all you guys and to see you through this process.

“We’ve had some laughs, we’ve had some tears, and I can’t ever thank you enough for the impact that you have had across the world, to be able to create better understanding for those people who put the uniform on.”

The royal has reportedly been involved in the documentary project since it was just an idea.

“The Duke is proud to have been one of the people contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability — and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry said.

Harry’s film appearance may be the start of a burgeoning career in providing voiceovers and producing documentaries after he and wife Meghan stepped back from official public duties in March.

Sources revealed in January that the couple plan to make a living by being part of ‘worthy’ issues such as mental health and climate change.

Former actress Meghan also agreed to do the narration for a Disney documentary Elephant after a direct request from filmmakers.

Her fee for the project went entirely to the Elephants Without Borders charity – an organisation dedicated to conserving wildlife and helps protect the animals from poaching.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that both the Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed until 2021, although they will still take place in Tokyo.

Harry is currently living in a $18 million mansion in Santa Barbara with his wife Meghan and baby son.

The couple launched a legal bid this month in an attempt to ban the publication of photos of their son Archie that they claimed were taken by a drone that flew above the mansion.

