Prince Harry sings with Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road in bizarre jamming session

Jon Bon Jovi and Prince Harry have teamed-up for a charity record and were filmed together at Abbey Road in a video posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account

Prince Harry has been filmed jamming along with Jon Bon Jovi in the recording booth at Abbey Road – with the pair planning make a new charity single for the Invictus Games.

The former royal, who has dropped his HRH title after splitting with the family, seemed keen to test out his talents alongside the veteran musician.

In the clip, Harry is seen wearing headphones as he stands face-to-face with Jon Bon Jovi who is holding a guitar.

Appearing to coach Harry, the musician says: “It’s easy, take a deep breath”.

He then says “one, two, three” and begins strumming a tune on his guitar as Harry leans forward into the microphone.

Teasingly, the video abruptly stops there, with no telling of if Harry’s vocals were up-to-scratch.

The clip was viewed more than 300,000 times in just half an hour when it was posted onto the official Sussex Royal Instagram account at around 11:30am this morning.

However, fans of Harry and Meghan are not seeing eye-to-eye with many conflicted about the ex prince’s new direction.

Sounding dubious, a commentator wrote: “I hope he is happy with his new life, but it does not appear he is. That is my opinion.”

Another person said: “Hope you made time to pop in and see your grandparents Harry..??”

Posting laughing emojis, a disappointed fan wrote: “I was so looking forward but then the vid stopped.”

“So glad you met my husband Jon,” joked an infatuated female fan of Harry’s.

“We love you Harry and Meghan!! Harry thanks for all you do and will do for the armed forces,” said a delighted viewer of the video.

Harry was last seen on Wednesday taking a train from Edinburgh to London – in an apparent move to cut down on carbon emissions after being criticised for using private planes.

His friend David Beckham has said he is “proud” to see Harry “growing up” and being who he wants to be.