Prince Harry Speaks About Reconnecting With Loved Ones Amid Pandemic: ‘Check In With Them’

Prince Harry encouraged everyone to reach out and reconnect with their loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic during a recent call with former Invictus Games competitors.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex caught up with pal JJ Chalmers and several other members of Team Invictus who had joined forces for the At Home Superhero Triathlon.

During their Zoom call, Prince Harry emphasized the importance of being part of a community and reminded everyone to keep in touch with their loved ones, especially during these times.

“It’s so important to know that if you’re going to have a bad day, if you’ve had a bad week or you’ve experienced more trauma or another loss or more stress in your life that you’ve got at your fingertips, whether it’s a WhatsApp group whether it’s an online support group…you’ve got at least a handful of people that you can reach out to,” Prince Harry said.

“All of us want to have or want to feel the comfort to know that we’ve got it in case we need it,” he continued. “If you haven’t heard from someone for a while you know that the first thing you need to do is check in with them. It’s stressful. The injuries that you guys have sustained anyway is part of it but then how everybody’s being forced to live now it’s really, really different.”

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans, in 2014. The event was supposed to be held at The Hague, Netherlands, in May but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it seems Prince Harry has been following his own advice after dropping his royal duties and moving across the pond in March.

In May, royal biographer Katie Nicholl said Prince Harry had reconnected with his big brother, Prince William. The “Harry & Meghan” author added that their talk was timely because Prince Harry was feeling homesick.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

However, another insider recently claimed that Prince William was upset over the newly released Sussex biography, “Finding Freedom.” The source added that he didn’t believe Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle did not participate in the making of the tell-all book.

“William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light,” the insider told Us Weekly.