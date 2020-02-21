Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans’ choir…

LONDON, Feb 20 – Britain’s Prince Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 28 to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans’ choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced in January that they would step down from their duties as senior royals, spend more time in North America and aim to become financially independent.

Details of how the new arrangement will work are still being discussed by the couple and Buckingham Palace. The changes will come into effect on March 31 and could include dropping the word “royal” from their branding.

They have been in Canada with their son Archie for several weeks but Harry will be in London next week, according to a statement on Thursday from the royal communications office.

He will visit the studios at Abbey Road in north London, where the Beatles recorded 11 of their 13 albums, to meet the Bon Jovi frontman and the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a single for charity.

The choir is made up of veterans and serving personnel from the British military. Proceeds from the sale of the record will go to the foundation that supports the Invictus Games, a sporting event for sick and injured veterans that is one of Harry’s favourite causes.

“The song, called Unbroken, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and honour their service,” the statement said.

The singer’s parents both served in the U.S. Marine Corps, while Harry served in the British military before he took on full-time royal duties. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)