Prince Harry was set for California move 22 years ago before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have move to North America to stay out of the public eye – but two decades before Princess Diana wanted to whisk her boys to a Californian retreat in Malibu

Prince Harry could have moved to Malibu two decades before he met Meghan Markle and crossed the Atlantic ocean to live with her away from the public eye.

The Prince’s mother – Princess Diana – had been planning to relocate to the Californian A-List retreat with her lover Dodi Fayed in the months before her death.

Diana was apparently desperate to escape to the west-coast of America to let her boys, Harry and William, grow up away from the glare of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, 20 years later, Harry is rumoured to be house hunting in the celeb bolt-hole for the same reason.

Harry and Meghan announced their plan to quit public life last month and permanently shuttered their Windsor base after jetting back to Canada, where they had spent a cosy Christmas as a family with baby Archie.

Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed that Diana was itching to escape “the establishment” and flee stateside in the weeks before her tragic death in Paris in 1997.

He said in a 2007 interview that it was “a lovely house” she and Dodi were planning on shacking up together in Malibu.

The controversial former royal aide added: “I saw all the plans for it.

“She said, ‘This is our new life, just won’t it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys — nobody’s judgmental here in America, you don’t have the class system, you don’t have the establishment.”’

The home she had in mind was Dodi’s sprawling Malibu mansion that had once been owned by Julie Andrews and her husband Blake Peters.

Playboy millionaire Dodi bought the home for his one-time fiancee, former model Kelly Fisher, but then turned it into a love-nest to share with Diana after dumping his bride-to-be.

And now it has emerged that Harry and Meghan are looking at settling down in one of the huge beachfront properties that line the long sandy beaches of the town.

And last week it was reported that Harry was eyeing a multimillion property just a few miles south from the estate he almost moved into during his childhood.

One of the homes the family are thinking about is a recently remodelled $7million mansion close to the beach that has a pool, tennis court and five bedrooms.

The upmarket neighbourhood is thronged with celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner who let slip on Loose Women that the family may soon be her new neighbours.

It was Caitlyn who first broke the news that Meghan and Harry were looking at properties in Malibu while appearing on Loose Women.

The Olympian and reality star said:“I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy.”