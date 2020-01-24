Prince Louis enjoys a day out with his nanny at the Natural History Museum in London

Prince Louis was treated to a day out at the Natural History Museum in London while mum Kate Middleton embarked on her 24-hour tour of Britain on Wednesday.

The one-year-old was spotted admiring the dinosaurs while holding onto the hand of his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Images of Louis exploring the exhibitions dressed in a snug blue quilted coat, matching trousers and a pair of Nike trainers were shared on social media.

Meanwhile his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, was busy promoting her new landmark survey on early childhood development.

Mother-of-three Kate, 38, met current prisoners at HMP Send near Woking, Surrey, and talked to women she met during a previous visit in 2015, who have since been released and are trying to rebuild their families.

The duchess also attended a sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre and heard about the support that parents receive.

She showed her own children are never far from her mind by wearing a sweet necklace featuring their initials.

The £1,070 ‘Personalised Gold Midnight Moon Necklace’ by Daniella Draper was engraved with the letters ‘G, L, C’ in honour of her children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

Kate paired the delicate pendant, which also featured a trio of stars, with a polo-neck jumper, a £30 leopard print skirt from Zara and a chic £349 Massimo Dutti camel coat.

Her engagement marked the third day in a row that Kate or her husband William took the spotlight as the Royal Family carries on with life after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior royals and Harry flew to Canada on Monday night.

Kate was raising awareness of the poll Five Big Questions on the Under Fives.

The online poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of the Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and aims to encourage a nationwide conversation on early childhood.

Speaking at Birmingham’s science museum, where she kicked off her tour, she said: ‘As a parent, I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children.

‘I want to hear the key issues affecting families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come.’

Kate got a tour of an interactive, child-sized mini-city at the Thinktank museum by ‘mini mayor’ Poppy Jordan, eight. Children showed her their workshop before popping into the launderette, a shop and a mini-museum.

The duchess said: ‘Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I really want to listen to them. The early years are more crucial for future health and happiness than any other moment in our lifetime.’

Meanwhile, at St James’s Palace, her husband Prince William called for help to end the ‘abhorrent’ illegal wildlife trade at a meeting of the United For Wildlife taskforces.

The Duke of Cambridge said it had been an ‘encouraging’ year of seizures and investigations. But he warned: ‘There are still too many criminals who know they can find a market and believe they can act with impunity.’