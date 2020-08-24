‘Prince Of Persia’ Remake Talk Rises After Mysterious Appearance On Guatemalan Retailer

It has been close to a decade since an original “Prince of Persia” game was released but that may change soon based on some online listings found on Twitter.

Twitter user @KenXyro pointed this out when he discovered online listings for a mysterious “Prince of Persia” remake appeared seemingly out of nowhere, GameSpot reports. Several notable gaming figures, including journalist Jason Schreier picked it up and seemed to hint at its legitimacy with his own tweet.

The listing has since been removed but retail listings often reveal the existence of upcoming games before they are announced. This was the case for “Bioshock” and the “Arkham” series featuring Batman and also happened as recently as two months ago for the “Crash Bandicoot” return to video games.

The first “Prince of Persia” game was a fantasy cinematic platform title released in 1989. It was designed by Jordan Mechner for the Apple II and published by Broderbund. Set in ancient Persia, the unnamed “prince” must venture through a series of dungeons to defeat the Grand Vizier to save an imprisoned princess.

The subsequent games in the “Prince of Persia” series have been developed and published by different companies. In 2003, Ubisoft began to develop and publish the series with the release of “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.”

Ubisoft’s acquisition of the franchise has resulted in two reboots and, in 2010, was adapted into a film titled “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Mike Newell.

The last original game in the franchise so far has been 2010’s “Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands,” which was released for PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Wii, Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, and Microsoft Windows.

It is suspected that the listing might indicate a remastered version of the “Prince of Persia” 3D trilogy. If true, this would include “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” “Prince of Persia: Warrior Within,” and “Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones.”

There is also the possibility of a remake of the eponymously titled “Prince of Persia” from 2008. That title never received a follow-up despite strong reviews.

Ubisoft announced a VR escape room titled “Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time” this past July while footage of a canceled “Prince of Persia” game from 2012 emerged on YouTube. The gameplay in that footage resembled what was seen in the original “God of War” series.