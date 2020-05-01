Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate ninth wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a photo from their wedding as they celebrate their ninth anniversary today.

The stunning photograph shows the beaming newlyweds standing in the doorway of Westminster Abbey after exchanging vows on 29 April 2011 in a service that was watched around the world.

Prince Harry, who was best man, and Pippa Middleton, who was maid of honour, can be seen in the background following the couple out of the cathedral.

Both William and Kate have wide smiles on their faces as they emerge to face the adoring public.

Sharing the stunning image on Instagram this morning, William and Kate thanked supporters for their well-wishes.

They wrote: ‘Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!’

Royal fans congratulated the couple in the comments section, with one writing: ‘Happy wedding anniversary. Diana would be so proud of you both.’

Another posted: ‘Wishing your Highnesses a very happy wedding anniversary.’

Pottery, which represents nature and simplicity, willow – indicative of nature and flexibility – and leather are the traditional materials of the ninth anniversary.

A third added: ‘Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful couple. Both so gorgeous.’

The couple have gone from strength to strength in the nine years since and are now parents to children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, two.

William and Kate will be celebrating the occasion in private at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall, where they have been in isolation with their three children since lockdown started.

The Duke and Duchess have both continued with their royal duties despite the lockdown and have taken part in a number of videolink conversations with hospitals and charities.

Most recently the Cambridges appeared on the steps of their family home to join in the nationwide ‘clap for our carers’ on Thursday night in a video segment that was broadcast on BBC1 as part of the Big Night In to raise funds for NHS Charities.

Prince William also appeared in a remote Blackadder sketch with Stephen Fry.

On their anniversary last year, photographer Hugo Burnand, who photographed the royal couple on their wedding day, revealed that the iconic picture of Kate and William posing in the throne room surrounded by their flower girls and page boys almost didn’t happen.

Speaking to Town and Country, he said: ‘We finished with three minutes to spare so I asked Catherine if we could do the shot we had talked about previously. And she turned to William and said, ‘What do you think?’ And he said, ‘Let’s go for it.’

‘So in three minutes she sat down on the steps, Sarah Burton put the dress out perfectly, Prince William leant in, the children basically did what they felt was the right thing to do.

‘That was a very spontaneous picture. That little detail there [points to Kate’s hand touching William’s knee] and William leaning in there, all these things were not directed, but a result of a good relationship with everyone.’

Hugo also revealed that he kept all the children happy with jelly beans during the photoshoot, joking that they were ‘bribery sweets’.

Kate and William were flatmates after meeting at St Andrews university in Fife, Scotland.

They dated for more than eight years before finally marrying in the grand surrounds of Westminster Abbey in central London in front of 1,900 guests, watched by a global television audience of millions.

Last year a source, described as a friend of the couple, told People magazine that Kate and William have ‘an old-fashioned marriage’ but are ‘a great double act’.

The source suggested that William’s more intense side is balanced out by Kate’s calm and unwavering poise.

They added: ‘People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side.’

BBC1’s A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired in December, showed Kate and William as a tight family unit, with Mary Berry describing them as a ‘pigeon couple’.

‘When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him. So natural,’ she told Mail on Sunday’s You Magazine.

Meanwhile at the Royal Variety Performance in November, body language expert Judi James suggested the pair looked like a ‘bright-eyed couple on their first date’.

The Cambridges, who just last week celebrated Louis’ second birthday, are getting ready for Charlotte’s fifth birthday on Saturday.