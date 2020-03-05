Prince William and Kate Middleton try hurling on tour of Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge gasped today as she whacked a hurling ball into the sky while trying out traditional Gaelic sports with her husband William as their successful three-day tour of Ireland came to a close.

Prince William and Kate, a keen hockey player at school, looked animated and laughed as they had a go at hurling and Gaelic football at Salthill Knocknacarra Gaelic Athletic Association in Galway while children watched on.

William seemed to pick up the game quicker than Kate, but both managed to score goals in front of the gathered crowd – although the Duchess missed one of her shots which flew over the crossbar, prompting her to grimace.

The royal couple learned more about the traditional sports which are popular across Ireland, and joined the group of children and young people from the club’s teams as they took part in matches on the pitch.

Their attempt at the sports comes three years after William’s father Prince Charles also tried hurling in Ireland while visiting Kilkenny Castle in March 2017 as his wife Camilla watched on.

It came after the royal couple revealed today that their son Prince George is learning the guitar and daughter Princess Charlotte is ‘very into gymnastics’, as William showed off his juggling skills to his wife Kate.

The Duke, who also went on a walkabout meeting members of the public with Kate today, displayed his circus talent as the couple watched a cultural showcase at Tribeton, one of Galway’s best-known an Art-Deco buildings.

There they were given a taste of some of the acts that will represent the city later this year, which is hosting the European City of Culture with more than 1,900 events and 150 projects with artists.

William, who is coming to the end of his three-day tour of Ireland with Kate this afternoon, kept three balls in the air with ease, revealing a career in the circus is always an option for the future king.

His talents were met with cheering and applause – but when a fourth ball was added the gravity defying display quickly came to an end – and, when the balls tumbled to the ground, the couple laughed.

The start of their final day in Ireland today was delayed after bad weather affected their travel, with their arrival in Galway put back after fog in the Dublin area caused problems with their helicopter departure.

After visiting the Tribeton restaurant, the couple later went to Tig Coili, a family-owned, traditional Irish pub in Galway city centre, where they met local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and its people.

The future King and Queen became the first members of the royal family to ever visit a Gaelic Athletic Association club, gamely taking part in Gaelic football training drills and a hurling shoot out with young members of the Salthill and Knocknacarra club.

After a couple of botched attempts, both William and Kate managed to connect with the sliotar – the ball used in hurling – and eventually score a goal each, to the delight of the huge crowds who had gathered to watch.

The gesture was seen as hugely symbolic given the GAA’s traditionally staunch Republican membership.

Speaking after the visit, Club secretary Conor McGauran said: ‘Symbolically it’s a massive deal for us. The royals have never set foot in a GAA Club before. They’re doing it in our club in Galway and in Salthill and Knocknacarra today. It’s hugely emotional for us.

‘It’s history being made. Plain and simple. People have been in Croke Park before but they’ve never been in a GAA club before and I think it’s a massive indication from the Royal Family about their hopes and intentions to connect even further with the community of Ireland, not just parts of Ireland or the hierarchy.

‘This is more than just symbolic, this is them playing our national sport, this is them getting involved in a community-based organisation that’s completely run by volunteerism, so to me it’s a huge message of support for Irish-British relations.’

William and Kate’s outing follows the Queen’s momentous visit to Dublin’s Croke Park stadium in 2011, which had been unthinkable just a few years earlier.

The ground was the site of the shooting of 14 civilians by British soldiers in November 1920, sparking decades of anger and mistrust.

But the British monarch’s visit was hailed as a historic moment for Anglo-Irish reconciliation. The Prince of Wales managed to hit the sliotar on a visit to Kilkenny Castle in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Croke Park during their visit to Dublin as newlyweds in 2018.

Today, as the Cambridges lined up to take shots at goal on rival teams. Kate joined up with Niamh McGauran and Neasa Garvey, both 10, while William joined Devon Burke and Oisin Morrissey, also 10.

As his wife, wearing a bright coral sweater and black jeans with New Balance trainers, stepped up for her first attempt, William gently teased her, saying: ‘You’re on camera. No pressure!’

After a couple of near misses, they both hit the sliotar over the posts – scoring a point each – before trying one more time and each getting it past the goalkeeper, throwing their hands up in celebration.

A scoreboard recorded a narrow victory for Kate’s team, winning 13 points to 10 over William’s side.

Earlier the Duke and Duchess were applauded as they stepped onto the pitch by crowds gathered along the sidelines.

As they watched youngsters playing hurling and camogie they were talked through the action by Michael Howe, Juvenile Hurling Director, and Susan Murray, Camogie Director.

Then they had a go at handling the hurl – or hurley, depending on which part of Ireland you are in.

William asked the youngsters: ‘Can you show us how to do the drills? Are you guys really good? I’ve never done this before. I’ve played hockey, but I’ve never done this before.’

He then joined in their drills, going ‘toe-to-hand’ – running and kicking the ball into their own hands, again earning them cheers and applause from the sidelines.

Asked to comment on the royal visitors’ sporting skills, he replied: ‘Their technique was excellent. I’m blown away. To be honest, I’m really impressed.

‘I thought their efforts were immense. They connected straight away with the sliota, we train our kids from a young age but they just took to it. I could tell they had done sports like hockey and polo before, that’s where it comes from they had the hand – eye coordination.

‘People had told the team they are slightly competitive, I would say the slightly should be removed! I would say they’re very competitive as a couple – in a nice way! Every partnership should be built on competition as well, right?

‘They had a lot of questions and they kept asking the children, which was the best way to go about it. They asked the children, ‘how difficult is this? How should I go about it?’ And particularly on the shots, I could hear them asking for advice. It’s wonderful to hear adults asking children for advice.’

He also revealed the club had had a three-week makeover to prepare it for the royal visit, joking: ‘We’ve been wiping and painting for the last three weeks solid. We’ve had about 10 years of upgrades and facility improvements in three weeks!

‘It’ll always be a memory that we’ll have of the visit of William and Catherine.’

The royal couple posed for a group photograph and were presented with three miniature club jerseys for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as a hurley and sliotar to take home.

The GAA governs traditional Irish sports including Hurling, Gaelic football and Camogie and has 2,200 clubs in all 32 counties of Ireland.

In recent years the number of girls playing has increased significantly and there are now equal numbers with boys.

Hurlers and Footballers are treated equally in the club as are all genders and ages and it has a focus on community identity, volunteering, respect and inclusion.

In Galway, the City of Culture events will feature local, national, European and international artists – celebrating all aspects of Irish culture, including music, theatre, literature, visual arts, dance, film, architecture and food.

The couple arrived at Tribeton around an hour behind schedule, due to fog in Dublin, with Kate wearing a green dress by Suzannah, with black suede high-heel boots and a black belt with diamante clasp.

On arrival, the couple met Patricia Philben, chief executive of Galway 2020, who accompanied them for the visit showcasing special performances featuring several of Galway 2020’s acts.

This included Livefeed, a project supporting the city’s youth music scene, Hoops, a youth basketball project, and the Galway Community Circus, which works with more than 600 diverse young people to advance their social development. ‘Sorry we’re late,’ said William. ‘We were in the only place in Dublin with fog.’

After being shown a Sea Tamagotchi display of Gaelic words which are falling out of use which William pledged to practice, the couple were treated to a three-minute performance by the band NØÖV, a group of local friends, Conall O’Floinn, 15 and Joe Kelly, 15, both on guitar, Molly Terrins, 15, their singer, Stevie Healy, 14, on drums and Daniel Ryan, 15 on bass guitar.

The band is part of the Livefeed project, which supports young people across Galway to put on musical events and ’empower them through music’.

They performed their original song, Light Sleeper, which Molly said was ‘about what keeps you up at night, from anxiety to family problems’.

‘Well done guys, that was amazing’ William said, adding to Molly ‘What a voice’. ‘You wrote that? You’re really good, awesome.’

The Duchess asked them: ‘Were you all friends before? When did you all start playing? It has been so interesting hearing all the storytelling over the last couple of days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar.’

Next, the couple were introduced to a group of children who take part in the Basketball Ireland ‘Hoops Project’, which holds tournaments for children of all ages and playing abilities across Galway for the 3×3 ‘street version’ of the game.

The group included Irene Ciobann, 17 plays for the NUIG Mystics Team, Ava Murray, 17 for the Clare Galway team, Sean Lydon, 14 plays for Titans Basketball, Declan Gbinigie, 13 for West Regional Academy, Orla O’Brien, 13 for Clare Galway and Grace O’Brien, 21 for the Special Olympics.

Speaking to Mike Murray, the director of the programme, as the couple watched the group shoot some hoops, William asked: ‘Does it have a big following in Ireland?’ while Kate was keen to know ‘if as many girls as boys play? Basketball is more fun that netball, isn’t it, because you can run with the ball?

‘Did you play?’ she asked William, who said: ‘I played all the time at school, it helps being tall. It’s a great sport, and really keeps your accuracy up. So how did you all get into basketball?’

Gesturing at Mike Murray, Ava told him: ‘Well, he’s my dad,’ which made William laugh: ‘Aha! So you had no choice but to play! Excellent.’

Next, William and Kate watched a demonstration of tightrope walking on a balancing beam. ‘Oh my goodness, you’re showing off a bit there,’ he told the couple who were balancing on the tightrope.

‘Want to have a go?’ he laughed, gesturing to Kate. ‘I don’t think I can because of these,’ she laughed, pointing at her boots. ‘How about you?’

William joked: ‘If I tried that, it would be a sack of someone on the floor. But I’ll give juggling a go.’

While chatting to the tightrope walkers after the demonstration, Kate told them: ‘Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she’s doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It’s so good for their basic skills of balance and co-ordination.’

William added: ‘And their flexibility, it’s really good for their long-term health, isn’t it. We went to watch the Cirque du Soleil recently, it was amazing.’

William and Kate then watched two performers from the Galway Community Circus, juggler Tony Mahon, 31, from Dublin, and Isabela Mello, 26, from Brazil, now based in Galway, who was ‘handstanding’ for the couple.

The circus is part funded by the Irish government, local funding, charities, Arts Council and some European funding. It involves around 600 local people aged two to 75 across Galway, to take part in activities.

‘It’s great for their self-confidence, community engagement and mental wellbeing,’ said Mr Mahon. ‘Our oldest member is 75 who does the high wire.’

William turned to Kate laughing, as Miss Mello performed a series of handstands, and said: ‘Give it a go?’ Kate rolled her eyes, laughed and politely declined.

William, who said he had done ‘a bit of juggling’ then took three balls, and chatting to the reporters and cameras, joked: ‘I’ll try this in front of a load of you and flashing cameras, ha! Here goes.’

He then juggled perfectly for around 15 seconds, before deciding to ‘up the stakes’ with a fourth ball, at which point he managed around two juggles before the balls came tumbling down. ‘Ha! I think I’ll just stick with three,’ he said.

Mr Mahon, who has been juggling for 14 years, said he was ‘very impressed’ with William’s skills. ‘He really exceeded my expectations. Even trying four balls – that’s next level stuff!

‘It’s not a huge deal for me having them here, but is nice for them to come and give us a bit of promotion. At the end of the day, William is just another guy, but he’s got some top notch juggling skills.’

Miss Mello said: ‘Having them here brings a bit of visibility to our projects. Even though they’re ‘royal’ people, it’s good to see them around people who do things in the communities.’

The event ended with a performance by a group of dancing drummers. After the performance, William joked: ‘Guys, I’m not sure that was loud enough. Seriously brilliant. It’s such an inspiring instrument.’

‘Want to try?’ asked one of the drummers. ‘No, I’m good!’ said William. ‘I’ve done my juggling!

William and Kate then made a short journey to King Street to visit a family-owned pub in the city centre, to meet local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and its people.

The Duke offered a joking apology to his wife today when the couple sat in on a traditional Irish music session in the pub – only for the conversation to keep going back to football.

The couple were visiting Tig Coili, which has nightly sessions and boasts of being only one of two pubs in Galway without a television.

As they arrived the couple were given a bottle of Midleton whiskey from Cork and two engraved tumblers by pub owner Colie O’Flaherty and his son Aonghus.

Noticing that the label described it as ‘very rare’ – and tactfully overlooking the fact that the whiskey was spelled differently to his wife’s maiden name – the duke turned to the duchess and joked: ‘Very rare! One in a million.’

Turning to Aonghus, he asked: ‘Has it got quite a peaty flavour to it?’

Aonghus said later: ‘We mentioned a bit about Aston Villa struggling a bit in the football, and sympathised with William about losing the final.

‘He asked me who I supported and I said Liverpool. He said, ‘Ah, you’ve nothing to worry about this season.’

Inside, after meeting volunteers who have won awards for their work in the community, they joined a group of musicians, including fiddle player Ronan O’Flaherty, 34, another of the landlord’s sons.

As William chatted with Ronan while he played, Kate was entranced by three-month-old son Danann, who was sitting on the lap of his French mother, Lassa.

As she chatted to Lassa, 30, she held the baby’s hand.

Lassa said: ‘We chatted about the music, and the fact that Danann is going to grow older surrounded by Irish music. I asked if they were having a great trip, and she said they were really enjoying it.

‘They noticed all the Guinness on the table, and they asked if we always had it that early!’

As they got up from the session, one of the onlookers suggested to William that next time he could join in.

William replied, pointing to the array of glasses, ‘I can do that…’ Then, pointing to Ronan and his fiddle, he added: ‘I’m not sure I can do that.’

After Ronan pointed out that he had a brother there, Colm, who was an Aston Villa fan like William, the Duke walked over to him to share their commiserations about the season – but not before turning to Kate and saying: ‘Sorry!’

Colm, 36, said: ‘He asked me if Villa were going to stay up, and I wasn’t sure how to answer. I’m not too confident. I don’t think he was too sure either. We live in hope, as they say. That’s the joy of being a Villa fan. If you are a Villa fan, you have a mutual connection with somebody, because you know they’re shit, and you still support them.’

Ronan said: ‘He asked me how often we played here, and I told him it was a family pub. I’m either behind the bar or in the corner playing.’

He said they talked about babies and football – and Guinness. ‘He admired the breakfast we were having. Irish porridge! He said he could drink the pint, but he couldn’t play the fiddle.’

On a walkabout outside the conversation turned once more to football when William heard Cillian Deeley, eight, shout out ‘Up Villa!’

William walked over and told him: ‘You’ve made my day! Can I have a hug?’

After the hug William asked Cillian, from Sligo, if he supported any other team. On being told Manchester United, he said: ‘Be careful!’

The couple also came across Tom Prenderville, 11, who, with his floppy blond hair bore a striking resemblance to Prince George, six.

Joan Coughlan, deputy principal of St Patrick’s primary school, said: ‘Tom said to me, my mum thinks I look like George. When Kate came along, this boy’s mum thinks he looks like George. She bent down and looked into his eyes, and said, ‘You know what, you do. But you have brown eyes – George has blue.’

‘Then William came along and said, ‘You do – there is a resemblance.’

Mental health worker Mary Lynch, 46, of Galway, said: ‘I thanked him for all he does for youth mental health and he said it was really important and thanked me for my work.’

Anne Burn, 60, of Knock, struggled to take a selfie with William. She said: ‘I asked him for a picture but my hands were cold. Then he tried and pressed (the) wrong button and knocked it off.’

Anne Marie Lally, 49, of Galway, said: ‘I thanked him for coming to Galway and joked that numbers on the back of my phone was my pin code. He was very nice.’

Zara O’Connell, 11, handed William a lollipop for Charlotte. Her mother Edel O’Connell, 45, of Galway, aid: ‘Zara met the Queen when she was four and came especially to see William.

‘She gave William a love heart-shaped lollipop for Charlotte. William said Charlotte would love it as she loves sweets.’

Aoife Byrne, 40, introduced her daughter Freya Rose, 8, to Kate. She said: ‘I explained my daughter has the same birthday as Charlotte.

‘Kate asked Freya if she likes to dance at school and wished her a happy birthday for May. Freya took the day of school to be here to welcome them to Galway.’

Helen Greaney, of Galway, said: ‘I asked how was baby Louis and she said she misses him and they grow up so quick but she loves Galway.’

Last night, the Duke called on the UK and Ireland to work to maintain the bonds of friendship post-Brexit – and vowed the royal family will play its part.

William said relationships between people were ‘more essential’ than legal treaties and he was optimistic a ‘shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future’ would ensure the ‘precious bond’ between the Irish and British is kept.

The duke’s comments came in a keynote speech in Dublin and were echoed earlier in the day by agriculture minister Michael Creed, who said Ireland’s mission was to have ‘a very close relationship with the UK’.

William and Kate spent the day yesterday cooking lunch for young people after taking them food shopping, enjoying a scenic clifftop walk outside Dublin and touring a research farm.

Speaking at the Museum of Literature Ireland, at an event hosted by the Tanaiste, or deputy prime minister, Simon Coveney, the duke said: ‘Of course, the changing relationship between the UK and the EU will require us to work together, to ensure that the relationship between Ireland and the UK remains just as strong.’

He went on to say: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, legal treaties are vital in underpinning the relationships between states.

‘But relationships between people are equally, if not more essential – especially between the people of our two countries, whose lives, histories and futures are so deeply intertwined.

‘I am confident that friendship, understanding and a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future will ensure that the unique and precious bond between our people is not broken.

‘My family is determined to continue playing our part in protecting, preserving and strengthening that bond.’

The duke also urged the UK and Ireland not to be ‘bound’ by the wrongs of the past in his speech, which mirrored the Queen’s historic address to the Irish people.

William highlighted the importance of reconciliation, just as his grandmother did during her 2011 Ireland visit when she offered her sympathy to everyone who had suffered in centuries of conflict between the two nations.

The Queen helped put Anglo-Irish relations on a firmer footing by her Irish tour and the Prince of Wales has sought to strengthen those ties by making five successive trips to Ireland over the past five years.

After the Cambridges had visited the research farm in Co Meath, Mr Creed said: ‘We may have gone our separate ways in our previously shared membership of the European Union, but I think we can forge a new economic and political dispensation that is reflective of those broad family ties that have been there for many, many years.’

He added: ‘The UK will always be our closest neighbour, our closest trading partner and we are anxious to maintain that.’

Speaking about the Cambridges, he said: ‘They are very, very welcome here. They bring a symbolic message as well to the island of Ireland. It’s power, it’s a symbolism, this is an island we can share.’

During their visit to the Teagasc Research Farm, William and Kate told the principal of a local primary school they wanted to return to Ireland as a family.

Eileen O’Reilly, head of the Kiltale National School, said after the couple had met some of her pupils: ‘They said they would like to come back here with the kids and do a cycling tour and see the Irish countryside.’

As he toured the farm William, who enrolled on a 10-week agricultural course in 2014, also revealed he had been inspired by his father to lay hedgerows to improve the countryside.

Later the Cambridges helped prepare the dish of the day for a group of youngsters – after popping to a shop to teach the children about budgeting.

William and Kate joined 13-year-olds Simon and Molly at Savannah House, a respite centre run by social justice charity Extern in Clane, County Kildare, and then visited a nearby village shop to buy ingredients for vegetable soup – with 20 euro (£17) to spend.

Their trip to the Londis store in Prosperous, County Kildare, was supposed to be a secret but word had got out and around 200 villagers had gathered to see them.

Store owner Philip Stynes admitted he had told a few customers about the impending visit and word soon spread.

‘It just snowballed from there,’ he said. ‘But even if we hadn’t told them, there would have been a big crowd. People live out on the streets here.’

William and Kate also enjoyed a romantic clifftop walk when they spent some quality time together outside Dublin.

Walking hand-in-hand and with the stunning coastline as a backdrop, they strolled along a path on the Howth peninsula under blue skies.

At the end of their ramble the couple were met by Ireland’s environment minister Richard Bruton, who said: ‘They remarked on how you couldn’t come to Ireland and not see the coastline, so they got their wish.

‘And they saw it in a benign light, normally there is a wind howling – it’s really beautiful today, they couldn’t be luckier.’