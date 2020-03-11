Prince William found handshaking ban ‘weird’, lip reader says

Prince William proved he’s as concerned about the spread of coronavirus as the rest of us with a comment about hand gel yesterday.

Despite handshaking being barred from the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey yesterday, some royals and dignitaries – including Prime Minister Boris Johnson – appeared to forget the advice and used the greeting anyway.

This Morning’s royal expert Camilla Tominey revealed today that the Duke of Cambridge, 37, told Kate Middleton, 38, he found the ban ‘weird’ after they sat down for the service.

She said The Telegraph’s lip reader had shed light on the royal couple’s conversation – and it appears Wills is fastidious about making sure they play it safe.

He reportedly told his wife: ‘We can’t shake hands and we have to hold back. We will have to put loads of hand gel on afterwards. I am not used to it, it feels weird.’

Relaying the exchange to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today, grinning Holly gasped: ‘No he didn’t!’, while Phillip sat open-mouthed.

Camilla insisted: ‘He did say that! He did say that!’ to which Holly replied: ‘That’s fantastic.’

William then made another reference to the ban while meeting singer Alexandra Burke after the ceremony, telling her apologetically: ‘We can’t shake hands,’ to which she replied: ‘I know I am keeping my hands firmly locked together, nice to see you both.’

Speaking about the body language between Prince William and his brother Harry, Camilla noted the two didn’t share any conversations, despite being sat just one row apart.

Phillip pointed out that it was ‘brotherly’ of Wills to decide to walk into the abbey at the same time of the Sussexes, rather than in the procession with the Queen and Prince Charles.

But Holly admitted she didn’t understand why the Cambridges and the Sussexes didn’t engage much knowing millions of people would be watching.

Camilla said: ‘They kept up appearances but at the end of the day the pretence now is over. They’ve flown back to Canada and we’re starting this brave future without them.’

Fellow guest Vanessa Feltz added that it was a ‘damn shame’ Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t bring their son Archie with them to the UK so that he could see his family.

‘He could have played with his cousins. They could have broken the ice and seen the Queen,’ she said.

‘It’s not like normal people, they have nannies. They could have brought Archie. It was mean not to.’

Yesterday was the first time the Sussexes and the Cambridges reunited since Megxit was announced two months ago.

As the couple greeted in Westminster Abbey today, many royal followers were left feeling upset and couldn’t help commenting on the ‘cold’ greeting.

Harry and Meghan were conducted to their seats at the church in London, shortly before Kate and Prince William joined them in the row in front.

Meghan was seen to mouth ‘hi’ and give a small wave to William and Kate, followed by a ‘hello’, as the Cambridges took their seat.

They appeared to greet Sophie and Edward Wessex before turning to acknowledge the Sussexes.

Harry said ‘hello’ and smiled at his brother and, while Edward partly rose to greet the Cambridges, Sophie and the Sussexes remained seated.

Later, Meghan chatted animatedly to Edward as they waited for the Queen to arrive, with Harry joining in the conversation and putting his arm on the back of Meghan’s chair as he did so.

The Commonwealth Service was Meghan and Harry’s last public royal duty before they walk away from the monarchy.

From March 31, the monarch’s grandson and American former actress Meghan will no longer use their HRH styles as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America.