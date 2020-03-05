Prince William jokes about ‘spreading’ coronavirus as he visits Ireland

Amid the growing coronavirus threat, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue meeting people as usual on their tour of Ireland

The Duke of Cambridge seemed to be in a playful mood as he joked about spreading coronavirus on the first leg of their three day Irish tour with the Duchess.

Talking to a paramedic about the endemic, Prince William questioned whether he thought coverage of the illness was “being a little hyped up”.

The Duke’s comments came as it emerged the royal and his wife, who are on a three-day visit to Ireland, are taking advice on the coronavirus threat, but will continue meeting people as usual.

William chatted to emergency workers at a reception hosted by Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett in the Gravity Bar at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse.

He asked Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic with the National Ambulance Service: “I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough’.

“Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”

He went on to grimace with mock horror as he said: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry.

“We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.”

Though it is unclear whether the Queen is following and official protocol against the virus, earlier, the Queen was seen wearing gloves to present honours during an investiture ceremony.

However, Buckingham Palace declined to confirm whether the monarch was taking the precaution because of the outbreak.

The royal couple are known to be following guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Health and that meant “business as usual” for now, according to a royal source last night.

“This is a discussion we have been having and everything we are doing should continue as usual,” said the source.

The Duke and Duchess’s outing came after a day of formal engagements to launch their first official visit to Ireland, nine years after the Queen became the first British monarch to visit the country since its independence.

During the reception William and Kate were introduced to groups of guests, from film and TV, sports, sustainability and environment, creative and cultural Ireland, education and research, the charity sector and uniformed services.

Guests included Game Of Thrones star Liam Cunningham, who played Davos Seaworth in the HBO series, as well as Misfits actor Robert Sheehan.