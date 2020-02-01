Prince William looks in good spirits as he visits Everton Football Club

Prince William appeared upbeat as he arrived at Everton Football Club in Liverpool today.

The royal, 37, who is President of the Football Association, was visiting Everton Football Club’s official charity Everton in the Community, as part of the Heads Up campaign.

The Duke cut a smart figure in a khaki sweater, blue shirt and navy suit as he met members of the organisation to discuss the charity’s three main projects.

The Head’s Up campaign was previously promoted jointly by Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Established in 1988, Everton in the Community uses the power of sport to motivate, educate and inspire, and is an exemplary model of a club harnessing its influence to support its fans and address key social issues affecting the local community.

The Duke visited three of the charity’s projects which provide crucial mental health support to different sectors of society.

William was seen meeting Everton football player Jordan Pickford, before playing Emoji Bingo with some of children of Springwell Park Community Primary School.

The projects inlcude Stand Together, a programme which tackles social isolation amongst those aged 70+ living in Merseyside; Everton Veterans Hub, a project which uses sport to engage and support ex-service personnel; and Tackling the Blues, a sport and education-based programme targeting children and young people experiencing mental health challenges.

During the visit, William discussed the Heads Up campaign with a number of Everton Football Club’s first team players, and the importance of encouraging more people – particularly men – to feel comfortable talking about their mental health, and feel able to support friends or family through difficult times.

Heads Up is a season-long campaign spearheaded by The Duke of Cambridge which uses the influence and popularity of football to show the nation that mental health is just as important as physical health.

It supports the important work which is already taking place across the UK to end the stigma surrounding mental health, and strives to raise awareness, spark conversation and signpost to support.

William supports Aston Villa football club, while his son Prince George, 6, is a fan of Chelsea football club.

Later in the day Prince William joined a huddle of top soccer players to talk honestly about their mental health.

He said that despite great efforts by clubs like Everton, which he was visiting, there was ‘still a long way to go.’ He added, ‘Everton has done wonders – it’s done so much for 12 years.’

Surrounded by Everton premier league players, he heard that despite that enormous riches and privileges the top sportsmen can enjoy, they still faced the same pitfalls as many others.

William, who was at Everton-in-the-Community to take another step in his Heads Up campaign that uses the sport to raise the issue of mental health, especially in men, joined Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and fellow first teamers Theo Walcott, Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies and Dominc Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin told him, ‘One thing that you cannot prepare for is the opinions of thousands and thousands of people. You cannot please all of the people all the time. We have had a tough time for two or three seasons, and we have had to help each other through that. Having that foundation helps us to get through it and crack on.’

William recognized this saying that there is ‘fan pressure, emotional pressure and peer pressure,’ and said that his hope was that Heads Up will work across all clubs at all levels in the mental health space. ‘We have got to get passed the idea of getting as much out of a player and then move them on’ and added he hoped there would be a more holistic approach to supporting players and their families.

Jordan Pickford, who joined Everton as a young man, leaving his hometown and first team of Sunderland, told William, ‘When I arrived I was away from home, and I came to Seamus here and the experienced players and they helped me settle a lot easier.’

Theo Walcott, who in 2017 joined Everton from Arsenal where he made his name and become an England international, said that there was a good support network at the club. ‘We are a really tight team. We can chat about anything. We bounce ideas of each other and talk about day-to-day stuff.’

And Coleman told William of a former player in Ireland that he knows, who didn’t speak about his mental health challenges until he finished playing, ‘It was only when his career ended that we heard he had a whole lot going on.’

The prince said, ‘Quite a lot of guys have difficulties in their heads and are still great at football, Just think if you could cure what’s going up here [he pointed to his head]what an even better player you would be.’

Meanwhile Prince William joked that the area around Buckingham Palace was a bit, well, ‘dodgy,’.

William was chatting with a former guardsman in Liverpool who was telling him of joining up for national service in the 1950s – and being on sentry duty at the gates.

Kenny Davis, 82, told William that when he signed up for the army in 1956, he was told to go down to London. ‘I hadn’t been down that neck of the woods before. Well there were these steps and I was told to allow anyone out . . . but not to let people in,’ the former Coldstream Guard told the prince.

‘It is a dodgy area,’ quipped William who was chatting to an old peoples’ support group hosted by Everton Football Club’s community. He told Mr. Davis, ‘The Coldstreams are going strong. You left them in a good state.’

William was meeting some of the older residents of the area around the Premier League soccer club who go to the club’s Stand Together meeting as part of a day highlighting the work done in the community, especially on mental health.

Moments earlier, he was handed an old-fashioned rattle that fans would use to make a racket at matches. Dating from the 1950s, it had the same claret colour as William’s favourite team Aston Villa. ‘Can I take it to Wembley?’ William asked, turning the wooden instrument. His team are playing favourites Manchester City. ‘Man City’s going to be tricky. We’re going to need a lot of these,’ William said realistically.

Charming the older people and younger schoolkids, the prince (and president of the Football Association) was in his element talking about the sport with locals and international players on the afternoon at Everton.

William started his visit by joining children from the Springwell Park Primary school in nearby Bootle as they played ’emoji bingo’ — a game that uses emojis to help kids identify how they are feeling.

Sitting with the blue team, along with former England international Theo Walcott William turned to one youngster and said ‘it’s very competitive.’ And pointing to a happy emoji he told a little girl, ‘same as your smiley face.’

‘How do you guys feel most of the time? Do you get anxious?’ he asked. When one little girl said ‘tired’ the royal dad said ‘yes, me too.’

He was then urged to go and join the other table – the red team – and feigned disappointment to the group around him, saying ‘I don’t want to pull away.’

‘I’m just going to go over to the winning side, OK?’

William was at Everton in the Community, a stone’s throw from the club’s Goodison Park stadium. It is famously very close to the ground of Liverpool FC, just across the city’s Stanley Park. ‘I knew the stadiums were close – but didn’t realise just how close,’ he told some of the club’s players including star forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, defender Seamus Coleman and Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, as he met them to talk about his Heads Up mental health project.

Later, he sat down with some military veterans who had been playing with the first-team stars. They are supported by the club through its Everton Veterans program. He heard about the anxiety and depression that some of them faced and their struggles to adjust to civilian life.

‘Does the military do enough to prepare you for the civvy life?’ he asked. And when the answer came back as ‘no,’ William – a former army officer and RAF helicopter pilot and future head of the British armed forces – said ‘I agree with you. The bit I have always found difficult is the skills you learn in the forces don’t translate into civvy life. We can get better at translating these skills.’

And he praised the men who attend the group as being the ‘recce team’ for those who might follow them. ‘You can see who’s in the community and falling through the net.’

‘It’s not just about the football, it’s about the camaraderie,’ Dave Curtis, the project leader told him about the benefits of the group.