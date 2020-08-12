Prince William ‘Regrets’ Doing This To Prince Harry, Author Says

Prince William “very much regrets” the conversation he had with younger brother Prince Harry that led to the Duke of Sussex distancing himself and a rift forming in their relationship, a biographer revealed.

Omid Scobie — who co-authored the newly released tell-all book “Finding Freedom” with Carolyn Durand — recently talked about how Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud started and how their mom, Princess Diana, would have intervened in the rift between the siblings had she been alive.

In their Sussex biography, the authors revealed that Prince William gave Prince Harry some advice regarding then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, telling his younger brother not to rush into a relationship with the former actress. However, prior to that talk, Prince Harry had already heard rumors and criticisms directed toward Markle from his friends and within the institution, Scobie said.

“And so when William came to them with this conversation, I can see how it may have come across as yet another unsupportive individual at a time when he needed someone to have his back,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Scobie learned from insiders that Prince William regretted having that talk with Prince Harry, who felt that his judgment had been questioned by the people around him.

“You know, Harry has often been sort of singled out as the young, immature one of the household,” the royal correspondent continued. “That doesn’t always get it right. And here’s a man who is now well in his 30s and found his way in life and felt he was doing it right. But it was then being questioned. … So, you can see how things may have sort of changed from that point onwards, and I have heard from sources close to William that he very much regrets having that conversation.”

But Scobie said he believes that if the late Princess of Wales were still alive, she would not have stayed quiet and would have tried to help mend the relationship of her sons. He also thinks that Princess Diana would have rushed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s defense when they were being criticized and questioned.

“Diana would’ve stood up for them and she would’ve seen the position they were in mirrors some of the challenges that she faced within the institution too,” Scobie said.

The author believes that Prince Harry is still looking at his mom for guidance, citing how a speech the duke gave for the Sentebale greatly resembled that of Princess Diana’s. Scobie thinks that the 35-year-old royal is looking “at the path that she already took on.”

Scobie said he remains optimistic that Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift will not last, saying, “The bond of brotherhood to Harry is incredibly important, and I think that they will be back in each other’s lives at some point.”