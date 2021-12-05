Prince William’s ‘kind heart’ is praised by the mother of a boy saved by him, as he reveals that his job as an air ambulance pilot has affected his mental health.

The mother of a boy saved by Prince William praises his ‘kind heart’ as he reveals that his job as an air ambulance pilot has harmed his mental health.

While working as an air ambulance pilot, the Duke of Cambridge said he was “taking home people’s trauma.”

After the Duke opened up about how his mental health deteriorated while serving as an air ambulance pilot, the family of a boy saved by Prince William praised his “kind heart.”

The Duke of Cambridge, who worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) from 2015 to 2017, talked about “taking home people’s trauma” from the job on Apple’s Time to Walk podcast.

“It felt as if the entire world was dying,” he recalled.

It’s a sensation that’s out of this world.

“You just get the feeling that everyone is in pain, that everyone is suffering.”

That isn’t me, by the way.

That’s something I’ve never experienced before.”

According to William, the job was all-consuming, and even as a pilot, he was frequently performing CPR and assisting with the casualty.

“Seeing patients and families torn apart on a daily basis, that routine, you just get into a habit of head down and get on with it,” he explained.

One job in particular left an indelible impression on William, as he recalled a child who had been hit by a car.

“It was clear right away that this young person was in serious trouble,” he said.

“Of course, there are some aspects of life that you don’t want to see.

And at the time, all we cared about was fixing this boy.

“As you can imagine, the parents are hysterical, screaming and wailing, unsure of what to do and in excruciating pain.”

That’s a part of you.”

The boy eventually calmed down, but William claimed he was upset that night.

“I wasn’t crying, but something had changed inside me.”

He stated, “I felt a real tension inside of me.”

Bobby Hughes, a five-year-old who was hit by a learner driver while playing outside his home in Essex in 2017, is thought to be the subject of William’s remark.

Carly Hughes, Bobby’s mother, told The Mail on Sunday that William was part of the rescue crew and that the Prince had kept in touch and offered his support.

After suffering brain damage and other injuries, Bobby was given a 5% chance of survival, but he has since improved and now only needs one major operation.

A few years ago, William wrote the family a letter of support.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Mum of boy saved by Prince William praises his ‘kind heart’ as he reveals air ambulance job hit mental health