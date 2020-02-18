Princess Anne’s greatest style hits: Royal Family shares a look back

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might lead the royal style stakes, but a new Instagram post proves that they’re far from the only fashionistas in the family.

The official Royal Family account, which focuses on the work of the Queen, her children and grandchildren, shared a look back at Princess Anne’s greatest outfits over the last 50 years.

The style celebration comes ahead of the Princess Royal’s appearance at London Fashion Week later today, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth Award for British Design.

The Queen awarded the same prize to Richard Quinn when she attended her first London Fashion Week in 2018. She sat next to Dame Anna Wintour on the front row.

But today it is her 69-year-old daughter who is in the style spotlight.

Nine of Princess Anne’s most memorable looks were shared to mark the occasion, ranging from casual shirts to showstopping Royal Ascot hats.

The looks showcase Anne’s love of bright colours, matching ensembles, and a statement accessory.

While the princess was more experimental with style as a young woman, in recent years she has become known for her thrifty approach to fashion and is often seen re-wearing favourite pieces from her wardrobe.

The earliest pick is a baby blue coat worn by the then teenage princess on an outing in 1967. Details of the appearance are not known but the photo appears to have been taken in an Underground or train station in London.

The era proved a stylish one for the royal, with three separate outfits from 1969 chosen for the feature.

Among them is a stunning canary yellow coat and matching hat that she wore to the Bath and West Agricultural Show in Bath that summer.

Another is the vibrant blue ensemble worn by the princess to the investiture of Prince Charles as Prince of Wales at Caernarvon Castle.

Another photo taken two years later offers a look at the princess’s off-duty looks. She is snapped wearing a classic open collar shirt and a tartan kilt as she rustles up a barbecue in Balmoral.

Among the more recent examples is an eye-catching yellow and navy ensemble that she has worn on several occasions: including an outing in 2010.

Perhaps the best known of Anne’s repeat ensembles, it is believed the princess has worn this military-style cream coat seven times over the years.

It was first styled with cap and bag, shoes and gloves to Royal Ascot in 1980. Pearl earrings and Grima brooch added sparkle. It was deja-vu in 1985 and 1988.

Appearances in 1990 and 2011 followed.

The princess updated her headwear with feathers and bows at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2014.

Proving true style never really does go out of fashion, Anne stepped out in the coat once more for a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey last year.

From the tip of the yellow floral top to the bottom of the Quality Street purple satin skirt, this look was certainly designed to make a statement.

Princess Anne first wore the black tie look to the premiere of NeverEnding Story II in 1990 before repeating it for Constantine of Greece’s 70th birthday party two decades later.

On both occasions Anne wore the outfit with a triple string of pearls and an elegant updo.

This outfit — a pale blue belted coat and felt hat by John Boyd — is one of Anne’s favourites.

In 1979, she wore it for an inspection of troops in Toronto, teaming it with a Grima brooch, black bag, pearl earrings and necklace.

She repeated the look in 1982 in London at an event with her first husband Mark Phillips, but ditched the choker and swapped the bag nine years later.

At a Navy event in 1997, she added boots instead of heels — a change she kept in Christmas 2001, when she also wore a fur hat and scarf by Yvette Jelfs.

Three years later, she reverted to her matching hat, but lost the cinching belt and added a different Grima brooch.

This outfit’s debut came at the Trooping the Colour in June 1980, when her first son with ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips, Peter, was just three years old.

Appearing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, Anne’s outfit was a burst of colour.

The hue of her coat – thought to be a made-to-measure item by her favourite British designer, Susan Small – chimed perfectly with the gold tassels on the balcony.

She paired it with an eye-catching printed white, yellow and blue dress, its ruffled neck just visible above the folded lapels of her double-breasted coat.

Since then she has worn the colourful combination on no less than four occasions.

It was most recently seen at Royal Ascot in 2015, when it was updated with a slightly different hat.

This Maureen Baker number was first worn at Royal Ascot in 1988, when it was topped with a pillbox hat with net trim, and paired with nude shoulder bag and court shoes.

Four years later, Anne wore the same outfit to the wedding of Lady Helen Windsor and Tim Taylor. It was seen twice more in 1994 and 1995.

After almost 20 years away, the outfit made a triumphant return for Royal Ascot 2014.

This time Anne wore the outfit with triple-strand pearls. The only noticeable difference was that the hemline was slightly longer.

Princess Anne proved even wedding looks can be recycled when she stepped out in the same outfit to different nuptials 27 years apart.

As sister of the groom, eyes were on Anne when she arrived for the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 and she made sure she was dressed to the nines for the occasion in a orange floral print dress.

The look was finished with a flower hat in the same orange shade and a pair of respectable white heels.

In July 2008 it was a head-to-toe repeat for the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor, the youngest child of the Duke of Gloucester, to George Gilman, at the Queen’s Chapel, London.