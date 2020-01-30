Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will take on more royal responsibility after Megxit

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will take on more prominent roles in The Firm after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure, a royal biographer has claimed.

Robert Lacey, who is the historical consultant for The Crown, said the sisters will ‘be brought forward’ because it’s ‘what the royal family needs’ after the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, decided to step back from royal life.

Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29, are not currently considered to be senior working royals, because they do not carry out duties full time on behalf of the Queen.

Speaking to Hello!, Robert revealed the sisters would be ‘brought forward’ if they were willing to be, saying: ‘If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie.’

The royal biographer called it ‘a consequence’ of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ decision that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie would step forward and be welcomed.

He added: ‘It’s what the family needs as it’s another 15 years before Prince George’s generation steps up.’

Robert went on to call it ‘ironic’ because Prince Harry mentioned his cousins as models for how he wants to live.

The sisters, who are ninth and tenth in line to the throne, both have full time jobs, and do not receive cheques from the Sovereign Grant, the government-supported fund that finances Queen Elizabeth II’s official duties.

Princess Beatrice, who is known as Beatrice York in her professional life, studied History and the History of Ideas at Goldsmith’s University before taking on roles at boutique private wealth firms.

She also worked as an associate at Sandbridge capital, a small consumer focused private equity firm, and as a Business development associate at Sony pictures television before resigning in 2014.

Meanwhile Princess Eugenie works as a director for Mayfair-based gallery Hauser & Wirth.

The royal, who like her sister receives no money from the Queen, graduated from Newcastle University in September 2009, after studying English Literature and the History of Art.

After completing her studies, Eugenie moved to New York to work for online auction firm Paddle8, before moving back to London in 2015 to start a career with Hauser & Wirth.

The sisters currently attend a handful of royal events a year, including occasionally joining the Queen at one of her annual garden parties in the summer, and making an appearance with other royals at Trooping the Colour.

It comes following months of seismic change for the sisters and the Royal Family that saw their father Prince Andrew step back from public duties in the wake of his car crash Jeffrey Epstein TV interview.

And last week, Buckingham Palace announced that from the spring Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

However the couple will be allowed to maintain their private patronages and associations.

Prince Harry and Meghan are now in Canada with their one-year-old son Archie in Canada, where they have been living in a multi-million pound Vancouver Island bolthole since before Christmas.