Princess Beatrice is saddened by the news that her father, Prince Andrew, has been cast out of the Royal family.

PRINCESS Beatrice was seen in Chelsea today, looking downcast, as her father was kicked out of the Royal family.

After an hour-long meeting with Charles and William at Windsor Castle, the Queen stripped Prince Andrew, 61, of his royal patronages and military titles.

On Friday, Beatrice kept a low profile while picking up a coffee and browsing the sales on the King’s Road in West London with her baby.

Her father could face a sex-case trial in the United States, and sources say he will never return to public life.

Following a meeting with her eldest son and the Duke of Cambridge, Her Majesty is said to have decided to remove him from his HRH title on Wednesday.

Her decision came less than 24 hours after a New York judge, Lewis Kaplan, ruled that Andrew should face a civil trial over allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was 17 years old.

Andrew, who vehemently denies the allegations, will now be tried as a regular citizen.

Andrew will continue to fight Ms Giuffre in his civil case, according to a source close to him.

Ms Giuffre is being represented by Andrew, who is seeking an out-of-court settlement.

It’s possible he’ll get up to £10 million from the sale of his chalet in Verbier, Switzerland.

If the case goes to court, royal experts believe Beatrice and a number of other royal figures close to the Duke but not involved in the case could be called to testify.

William is said to have played a key role in the decision to strip Andrew of his royal patronages and military titles, as well as assisting his grandmother in realizing how “grave” his situation was.

Andrew must go, and he and Charles are said to be “completely furious” after he “crossed a red line,” according to The Sun.

Andrew, who was visibly upset as he was driven in to see his mother, is said to have been taken aback by the move.

Insiders say the decision to downgrade the royal, who is known as the Queen’s “favourite son,” to a “private citizen” was one of the most difficult in her 70 years on the throne.

It comes after family discussions about the growing problem of the “Andrew problem.”

During a highly emotional 90-minute meeting, Her Majesty summoned him to Windsor Castle before effectively expelling him from the Royal Family.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s ­military affiliations and Royal patronages have been…,” Buckingham Palace said in a bombshell statement released at 5 p.m. yesterday.

