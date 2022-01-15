Princess Beatrice will not be compelled to testify in Andrew’s sex abuse case, despite the accuser’s attempts to question two other British citizens.

Princess Beatrice will not be forced to testify in Andrew’s sex abuse case, despite the accuser’s attempts to question two other British citizens.

If the Duke ever appears in court, two other Brits could be interrogated.

Beatrice, 33, was expected to be called as a key witness, according to sources close to the Royal Family.

Andrew claimed he was at Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter on the night at the center of claims against him during a car crash Newsnight interview in 2019.

However, legal counsel for accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre announced last night that they only intend to seek depositions from two British witnesses, according to the Telegraph.

The Duke’s former equerry, Robert Olney, and Shukri Walker, who claims to have seen Andrew at London’s Tramp nightclub on the night he is accused of forcing Ms Giuffre to have sex with him, will be called as witnesses.

Court documents reveal that Mr Olney’s name appeared in the convicted paedophile’s “little black book,” indicating that he may have information about the Duke’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

It means that if a trial is held, Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson will not have to travel to New York to testify.

David Boies, a lawyer, had suggested calling the Prince of Wales as a witness, but that seems unlikely now.

Beatrice was seen shopping with baby Sienna in Chelsea yesterday, looking downcast.

On the King’s Road, the princess kept a low profile while picking up a coffee and looking at the sales with her daughter.

Following an emotional meeting with his mother at Windsor last night, Andrew was effectively expelled from the Royal Family.

After an hour-long meeting with Charles and William, during which both men reportedly told her Andrew’s position was “grave,” he has been stripped of all military titles and patronages.

Her Majesty said in a statement that her second son will defend himself as an individual.

William is said to have played a significant role in the decision-making process.

Andrew’s father and he are said to be in complete agreement that he must leave – and were “completely furious” when he “crossed a red line,” according to The Sun.

Insiders say the Queen’s decision to exile the royal, who is known as her “favourite son,” was one of the most difficult of her 70 years on the throne.

More bad news for the Duke: he was told this week that he will…

