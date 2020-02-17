Princess Beatrice’s wedding ‘will be SMALLER than the original plan’

Princess Beatrice will have a smaller wedding than originally planned because of the furore surrounding her father Prince Andrew, a source has told People magazine.

Beatrice, 31, the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, announced her engagement to Italian property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, in September last year.

But the couple’s wedding plans changed in November when Prince Andrew announced he was stepping back from his royal duties, according to the source.

The source revealed the couple will now have a ‘low-key affair’ which will be ‘as normal as possible’ on 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, following a five-month engagement.

Last week it was reported the Duchess was ‘furious’ to have had to postpone her wedding date two times because of Prince Andrew’s scandalous friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking about the upcoming nuptials, the source revealed: ‘It will be smaller than the original plan.’

Unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s lavish nuptials, Beatrice will have a smaller celebration, the publication said.

It is thought the couple will not have a carriage procession, which ‘is keeping with their wishes for a more low-key’ affair.

The Duke of York will give his daughter away and the service will be followed by a private reception, hosted by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

‘Andrew will probably give a toast at the reception like any father of the bride. They will try to normalise this as much as possible,’ the source added.

It will be the first reception to be held at the palace since the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2011.

Last week, Princess Beatrice was reported to be furious after she had to delay her wedding date for a second time over the furore surrounding Prince Andrew.

An insider told The Sun: ‘The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work – and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead.

‘Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.’

Beatrice and Edo had been together for 11 months at the time they announced their engagement in September last year.

Father-of-one Edo proposed with a ring estimated to have cost £100,000, while the pair were holidaying in Italy.

The scandal surrounding Prince Andrew’s friendship with Epstein intensified in December after a second woman who was allegedly abused by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed she had sex with the duke.

This came after the prince denied sleeping with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts at the Belgravia home of Ghislaine Maxwell – who is accused of trafficking in young women for Epstein.

Earlier this week one of Epstein’s victims blamed Prince Andrew for failing to stop the convicted sex offender from abusing women before he sexually assaulted her.

She called on the duke to cooperate with the FBI in their investigation, after US lawyer Geoffrey Berman, who is leading the Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, said the duke has ‘provided zero co-operation’, claiming his lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI as part of the investigation.

Prince Andrew was reported to be ‘angry and bewildered’ at the claims, with sources telling the Daily Telegraph he was more than happy to talk to the FBI but had not been approached.

When the monarch’s second son quit royal duties, he said he was willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.

His resignation followed a car crash interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, after which he was lambasted by critics for failing to show regret or empathy for Epstein’s victims.

The prince has categorically denied having any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls.