Princess Charlotte Loves Wearing Toy Tiara; Kate Middleton’s Daughter Aware Of Royal Status

Princess Charlotte is well aware of her princess status and is already getting some practice wearing tiaras for future engagements and banquets.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter knows that she is a royal and enjoys it. In fact, the 5-year-old princess has a toy tiara that she is constantly donning, according to a source.

“Charlotte knows she is a princess and already has a toy tiara, which she loves wearing,” the insider told Us Weekly.

The insider noted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doing their best to keep their children grounded. Even Prince George, the third in line to the throne, is aware that they are not like other kids, but they aren’t spoiled.

“While the kids know there’s something special about them, they’re not spoiled,” the source added.

In May, Princess Charlotte celebrated her 5th birthday. For the occasion, Prince George and Prince Louis decorated homemade cupcakes for their sister, while Middleton baked her little princess a cake.

The children spent the day playing their favorite game. Prince William and Middleton gave their daughter a tennis racket and a bicycle as birthday presents.

Middleton also released new photos of Princess Charlotte when she turned 5 on May 2. It has become a tradition for the royal mom to release snaps of her children when they have new milestones or when they celebrate their birthdays.

The pictures, which were taken ahead of her birthday, featured Princess Charlotte helping pack and deliver food during the coronavirus lockdown.

Royal fans were quick to shower Princess Charlotte and her family with praise and send the young royal birthday greetings.

“Lovely photos! Thank you for sharing them. Happy Birthday, Charlotte! Looking more like your daddy and granny Diana every day,“ @TheRoyalCrownUK commented.

“Aww this is so sweet!! I love you guys so much happy birthday little Princess! I hope you will have an amazing day and year,” @loveforcambridg posted.

Royal photographer Samir Hussein, who has experience working with the royal family, described the little princess as someone with “real character.” He also found Princess Charlotte a very interesting subject to photograph.

“Princess Charlotte did [have]some great pictures over the years. Just some great spontaneous moments,” Hussein said.

In related news, Prince William and Middleton took their kids on a last-minute getaway a few weeks ago. The Cambridges flew to Isles of Scilly to give their kids a treat before Prince George and Princess Charlotte return to school.