Princess Diana’s Wedding Teased In ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Release Date Announcement

“The Crown” Season 4 isn’t just about Queen Elizabeth II. It’s Princess Diana’s time to shine, and Netflix’s Season 4 date announcement video makes that perfectly clear.

The video only has the voice of the Queen, but the visuals make it obvious that she isn’t the only powerful woman “The Crown” Season 4 will focus on when it releases Nov. 15.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” the Queen (Olivia Colman) says.

READ: Why ‘The Crown’ Will Introduce Princess Diana After Camilla Parker Bowles

The Queen is shown riding a horse at Buckingham Palace before the teaser trailer cuts to a quick glimpse of Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). The real focus, however, is Princess Diana.

Emerald Fennell plays Lady Diana Spencer, though the video doesn’t show much of her face. Instead, audiences mostly see her back. She faces hordes of paparazzi shouting her name, but she seems tense and even distressed when she’s alone in dimly-lit scenes.

The final shot steals the spotlight. Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress is shown from the back. The puffy sleeves and massive train make it instantly recognizable.

Diana and Prince Charles were married on July 29, 1981, and “The Crown” Season 4 will explore the big day. The expensive Netflix series is known for its nearly identical recreations of historical events, and this is expected to be no exception.

Diana’s wedding dress included a 25-foot train and a 153-yard tulle veil. David and Elizabeth Emanuel designed the ivory gown. Diana was 20 years old at the time of the royal wedding while Charles was 32.

“The Crown” Season 4 premieres Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix.