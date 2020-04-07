Princess Eugenie delivers boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables to NHS workers

Princess Eugenie has secretly been delivering boxes of food and essentials to those working for the NHS.

Taking to Instagram, the royal, 29, shared images of boxes filled with the likes of fresh fruit and vegetable that she delivered to Hammersmith Hospital in West London.

Alongside one of the photos, which shows Eugenie standing next to the ‘heroes’ who are currently putting their lives on the lines to help others, she penned:

‘I’m so happy to have been a part of getting fresh fruit and vegetables delivered to all those working on the front line of this pandemic.’

She then went on to thank the NHS for every thing that they do, and added: ‘And thank you to all those who are delivering the produce. You’re all heroes.’

It was previously reported that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were driven to Hammersmith Hospital last month by their mother, Sarah Ferguson, to make a mercy dash to deliver supplies to frontline NHS staff.

The care packages, containing essentials such as food, toiletries and cleaning products, were believed to have been delivered to the hospital on Wednesday and then again on Saturday.

Further drop-offs are reportedly planned at other hospitals, including the Chelsea and Westminster and Upton Hospital in Slough.

According to Sebastian Shakespeare, a pal said: ‘They wanted to do anything they could to help.’

The couple were asked to help out by a hospital consultant friend.

The care packages included toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit.

The Duchess is also working with British chocolate brand Love Cocoa, which is donating treats to hospitals for every product bought.

‘I am deeply grateful for the speed and kindness of Joel Cadbury, who called his cousin James Cadbury of Love Cocoa,’ the Duchess tells me.

Eugenie married her husband, who works in the drinks industry, at Windsor in October 2018. Princess Beatrice’s wedding has had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus.