Princess Eugenie looks chic in a floral dress as she arrives at London Heathrow Airport

Princess Eugenie was spotted arriving at London Heathrow Airport as she prepared to jet out of the capital on Sunday.

The royal, 29, who looked chic in a floral knee-length dress which she wore underneath a black coat, was seen collecting her bags from the back of a Range Rover.

Eugenie accessorised with a bright yellow clutch bag which featured tassel detail, and completed her outfit with a pair of black T-bar heels.

Wearing her hair in an effortless up-do, she casually slung a black bag over her shoulder as she made her way to the departure gates.

On Friday it was reported that The Queen has stepped in to give her beloved granddaughter Beatrice a huge morale boost following her father Andrew’s recent stepping down from royal duties.

Her Majesty offered to hold Beatrice’s wedding reception at Buckingham Palace later this year.

One friend said: ‘Bea was delighted and very grateful to accept.

‘It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine’s in 2011.’

All three subsequent royal weddings have been in Windsor. Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie tied the knot in 2018 at St George’s Chapel, with a reception at the castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had exchanged vows there earlier that year.

And Lady Gabriella Windsor married businessman Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel last year.

Beatrice’s wedding to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will be held in Central London, but the location has still not been finalised.

Beatrice and Edoardo have many friends and the Chapel Royal or Queen’s Chapel would be too small.

The most likely choice was the Guards’ Chapel at Wellington Barracks, but that could be troublesome because the Duke of York’s role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards appears to be in doubt.

The Daily Mail Diary disclosed last month Andrew would not appear with his regiment at Trooping the Colour in June after his catastrophic Newsnight interview.

A courtier said: ‘Her Majesty does not want Beatrice to suffer in any way from the troubles her father is enduring.’