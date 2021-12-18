Prior to his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden speaks with European allies.

Biden speaks with European allies ahead of his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prior to Tuesday’s scheduled video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Vice President Joe Biden spoke with key European allies.

Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone on Monday, according to the White House.

“The leaders expressed their concern about Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s borders, as well as Russia’s increasingly harsh rhetoric.”

They urged Russia to de-escalate tensions and agreed that diplomacy, particularly through the Normandy Format, is the only way to end the conflict in Donbas and implement the Minsk Agreements, according to the statement.

Long-standing tensions over Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 have been exacerbated by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern border region of Donbas, as well as a Russian military buildup that the West has denounced.

The Minsk Accords were signed to put an end to the ongoing conflict between pro-Russian separatists and the Kyiv government.

The agreements included a regional cease-fire and prisoner exchanges, as well as Kyiv’s adoption of a constitutional amendment that would grant Donbas special status.

On the other hand, pro-Russian separatist forces were supposed to pull back from the Ukrainian-Russian border.

The agreements’ implementation has been hampered, however, because both sides accuse each other of violating the cease-fire.

According to the statement, Biden and the European leaders also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“They agreed that their teams would keep in close contact, including in consultation with NATO allies and EU partners, to develop a coordinated and comprehensive approach,” the statement continued.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, had previously stated that the entire meeting would be closed, that there would be no live broadcast, and that a video of the first minutes of the meeting would be shared on the Kremlin website.

Putin and Biden will discuss the tensions in Ukraine, NATO’s advance toward Russia’s borders, and Moscow’s demand for guarantees about the alliance’s non-expansion, as well as the implementation of the June Geneva summit agreements.

Although the meeting is expected to be a direct conversation between the two leaders, Peskov admitted that other officials may attend.