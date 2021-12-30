Prior to his White House campaign, George W Bush admitted that Michael Foot was the only historic Labour leader he knew.

As newly released documents show, Tony Blair’s top aide sought legal advice from a top US law firm about Bill Clinton’s legal position ahead of impeachment proceedings.

For Tony Blair, it was the political bromance that came to define his premiership, for better or worse.

But, at least in the beginning, George W Bush appears to have known little or nothing about the politics of the man who would become his most important international ally.

In a meeting with Britain’s envoy to Washington prior to his decision to run for President, Mr Bush revealed that his knowledge of Labour Party leaders was largely limited to Michael Foot, according to previously unseen documents.

In February 1998, during a meeting with then-Texas governor George W. Bush, Britain’s then-US ambassador Christopher Meyer recounts how Mr Bush admitted openly that “he didn’t know much about international affairs” and had little understanding of Mr Blair’s New Labour project.

The governor, who went on to become president in 2001, told Sir Christopher that he thought Mr Blair, who had become prime minister 10 months before, seemed “a good fellow,” but that he only knew Mr Foot, an ardent left-winger who led Labour to its worst-ever election result in 1983 and had stepped down that same year.

“The Governor asked about New Labour and the Prime Minister, who seemed to him ‘a good fellow’… As the only other Labour politician he appeared to have heard of was Michael Foot, I offered a rapid potted history of how Labour had moved since then,” Sir Christopher wrote in a memo to the Foreign Office, copied to Number 10.

Annotations on a copy of the memo indicate that it was seen by Mr Blair, with an aide telling him that the contents are “interesting.”

Around the same time, Downing Street was engaged in some delicate diplomacy over how long Bill Clinton, the then-occupant of the White House, would be in office.

A memo reveals how Mr Blair’s chief of staff, Jonathan Powell, sought legal advice from a top Washington law firm about Mr Blair’s visit to Washington in February 1998.

