Prior to the end of Plan B, booster shots will be available to under-18s starting Monday.

Under-18s can get booster shots starting Monday, ahead of the end of Plan B.

From Monday, under-18s can book their Covid booster jabs online.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to scrap Covid Plan B rules, top-up doses will be made available to 40,000 16 and 17-year-olds.

According to the NHS, nearly 900,000 teenagers in this age group — roughly seven out of ten — have received one dose.

And 600,000 people have already gone to jab sites for their second injection.

After a three-month gap between doses, they will be eligible for the third in the coming weeks.

To encourage a large turnout, invitations will be sent out, with the group being able to book via an online system or simply have one at their nearest walk-in center.

Boosters were previously only recommended for the clinically vulnerable in this age group.

A booster jab, given in addition to the two doses, has been found to improve protection against Omicron, according to research from the UK Health Security Agency.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, on the other hand, claims that the NHS is unable to immunize 16 and 17-year-olds who have had a positive Covid case in the previous 12 weeks.

Those who are considered high-risk must wait four weeks before receiving treatment.

For all the latest news, visit our Covid live blog.

“We can learn to live with Covid if everyone comes forward for their vaccines and gets boosted now,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said late last night.

“Covid has caused so much disruption for so many families over the past two years, affecting young people’s lives and education,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, a GP and deputy lead for the NHS vaccination programme.

“I’d encourage everyone, regardless of age, to come forward as soon as possible and get that crucial top-up.”

Boris Johnson is expected to announce this week that Plan B rules, such as working from home and Covid passes, will be phased out on January 26.

Ministers will also talk about whether or not face masks will be allowed in indoor venues.

Yesterday, there were 81,713 Covid infections, down from 99,652 on Friday.

The seven-day total was 402,686 lower than the previous week.

There were 287 people killed, up from 270 the day before.