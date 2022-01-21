Prior to the half-term break, Spain has issued new Covid vaccine recommendations for UK visitors.

Anyone who received their last vaccination dose more than nine months ago will require a booster in order to enter the country, according to reports.

From the beginning of next month, UK tourists planning a sun holiday in Spain may need to get the Covid booster shot.

Spain has announced that beginning February 1, it will only admit travelers who have received full vaccination against the virus within the previous 270 days.

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, anyone who has not had their last vaccine dose in more than nine months will need a booster to enter the country.

The booster shot must be given at least 14 days prior to travel, and proof of the third dose must be included on the NHS app or other entry document.

“From February 1, 2022, in order to travel to Spain with a vaccination certificate, the certificate must have been issued by the competent authorities of the country of origin at least 14 days after the date of administration of the last dose of the full course of vaccination, as long as the final dose of that course of vaccination was no more than 270 days ago,” according to the country’s official travel website Safe Spain.

Holidaymakers planning to visit mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, or the Balearic Islands for a half-term break should double-check their vaccination status before going.

Prior to arrival, all visitors must complete a Spanish Government Health Control Form.

Before leaving, you can fill out this form online or on paper.

Arriving passengers at airports and ports will be required to show a QR code proving they have completed the form.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated do not need to take a test before leaving the UK or when arriving in Spain.

Tourists visiting Spain will be unable to enter the country if they have proof of recovery from Covid-19.

