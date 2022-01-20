Prior to the start of new talks, Antony Blinken urges Russia to pursue a peaceful path, warning that Ukraine could be invaded “very soon.”

Antony Blinken, speaking ahead of new talks, urges Russia to follow a peaceful path because Ukraine could be invaded “very soon.”

Washington hopes that Russia will choose a peaceful solution to the ever-increasing tensions in Ukraine, where Moscow has amassed over 127,000 troops.

As he met with Ukraine’s president in Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia may attack Ukraine “very soon,” but pledged “relentless diplomacy” to avoid a full-fledged military conflict.

On Wednesday, Mr. Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ways to de-escalate the conflict with Russia over the latter’s military build-up near its former Soviet neighbor.

“Relentless diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed aggression and promote dialogue and peace,” the US official promised.

He claimed there was “no provocation, no reason” for Russia’s military build-up on the Ukrainian border.

“We know there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice,” Mr Blinken said, without specifying how quickly Russia might act.

After the US announced an additional (dollar)200 million in defense security assistance to Ukraine, Mr Zelensky thanked the US administration “for the military support for Ukraine, for increasing this assistance.”

Mr Blinken’s next stop will be Berlin, where he will meet with allies before heading to Geneva on Friday to meet Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, for a new round of talks after two previous attempts, including one last week, failed to produce any results.

Six Russian landing ships were spotted sailing past Britain from the Baltic Sea, possibly heading towards Ukraine, according to the Daily Mail.

The UK will send “light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems” and military personnel to Ukraine, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, amid fears of an invasion within weeks.

According to Ukraine intelligence cited by CNN, Russia has nearly 127,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, causing the west to fear a full-scale invasion is imminent.

Moscow has denied any intention of attacking while reiterating its demands for legally binding guarantees from Nato that Ukraine will not join the military alliance and that all arms and troop deployments to former Soviet republics will be halted.

Washington has steadfastly refused.

