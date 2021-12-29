Prior to the tournament’s ticket sale next month, Qatar hotels are ‘already fully booked.’

Ahead of the tournament’s ticket sale next month, Qatar hotels are ‘already fully booked.’

The country hopes to attract more than 1.2 million visitors, but tournament organizers have already blocked-booked the majority of hotel rooms.

Qatar hopes to attract 1.2 million people to the World Cup next year, but it remains to be seen whether it will be able to accommodate them, as its hotels appear to be fully booked.

The Associated Press conducted extensive searches of leading hotel chains and aggregation websites ahead of ticket sales beginning in January, and found only one property with availability for the entire tournament, which runs from November 21 to December 18 next year.

Most rooms have already been blocked-booked by World Cup organizers, partly to avoid price gouging and, more importantly, to ensure availability for teams, Fifa officials, sponsors, and the media.

“People are now trying to find accommodation if a team is qualified,” Ronan Evain, executive director of the Football Supporters Europe group, told AP. “And at the moment there is nothing.”

Following weeks of questions, Qatar’s Supreme Committee, which is in charge of World Cup planning, has provided the first details acknowledging the accommodation challenges.

Only about 90,000 rooms will be made available to the general public through a website.

That is roughly the number of American fans who purchased tickets for the 2018 World Cup, which was held in Russia and had hotels available on the open market.

However, it is understood that Qatari officials have conducted surveys and data modeling based on previous World Cup travel to estimate that 850,000 international visitors will require accommodations.

More than 1.2 million people are expected to attend the World Cup, according to the organizers.

However, according to the most recent data from the Qatar Tourism Authority, there were 33,208 hotel and hotel apartment rooms available.

What Qatar touts as its main selling point – the smallest World Cup ever, with eight stadiums within a 30-mile radius of Doha – may prove to be a stumbling block for fans who want to travel long distances.

Mr Evain explained, “It becomes a bit of a dystopian World Cup if the stadium could be anywhere in the world… in the middle of the desert, and then you just fly in and out.”

“That’s not the kind of experience the vast majority of fans are looking for.”

Despite the hotel’s pressures.

