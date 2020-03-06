Prison gang member ‘bashed fellow inmate to death inside cell because they wanted his skull ring’

An inmate was allegedly bashed to death after he fought back when a prison gang demanded he hand over an ornate skull ring.

Mark Pollard, 48, died in hospital after a violent attack at Port Phillip prison, in Melbourne’s west on February 26.

The prisoner, who has distinctive horns tattooed on the top of his head, was on remand for theft and due to be released shortly after the bashing.

Pollard was allegedly attacked by a gang of African and Pacific Islander prisoners who laid into him when he refused to give them his jewellery.

His sister Amanda Pollard told the Herald Sun she’s confused, angry and broken by the incident that saw her brother killed at the maximum security facility.

‘He was ambushed in his cell and gang attacked, they stole his runners and a ring,’ she said.

She said he suffered for hours – having been ambushed between 4pm and 6pm but not being hospitalize until 4am the next morning.

The attackers are thought to have gone into Pollard’s cell when he was out in search of the piece of jewellery, but couldn’t find it because it was on his finger.

After discovering his belongings had been rifled through, a source told the Herald Sun Pollard got into a fight with about three or four inmates because he refused to hand over the ring.

The leader of the gang is said to have moved into the unit recently after intimidating prisoners in another section of the jail.

The gang was reportedly been involved in a string of violent offences, including one that involved a bashing so brutal the prisoner’s teeth had to be picked up off the floor after the assault.

That incident involved attacking a prisoner who was mistakenly believed to be a sex offender.

Family members visited the prison on Wednesday to collect his belongings where they were told his runners and ring had been taken.

The Homicide squad is investigating the death however because it occurred in his cell there is no CCTV footage.

Pollard’s family are considering legal action against the prison over claims they failed in their duty of care for the deceased inmate.