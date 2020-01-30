Prison officer is accused of STARVING a vulnerable Aboriginal inmate

A prison officer has been accused of starving an ‘vulnerable’ Aboriginal inmate.

The prisoner allegedly had food withheld from him for a ‘prolonged period’ at Ravenhall Correctional Centre in Melbourne’s west.

He was being held in an observational cell since he was classified as a vulnerable inmate.

The accused officer was stood down immediately after management received the allegations on Monday, the Herald Sun reported.

Medium-security Ravenshall, which opened in 2017, is Victoria’s largest prison. The complex holds 1,300 prisoners and boasts it uses ‘new approaches to reduce the risk of reoffending’.

Investigations are continuing to establish why the guard withheld the prisoner’s food.

Ravenhall staff are employed by GEO Australia under a contract with the Victorian state government.

A Government spokesperson said: ‘We expect all correctional staff to act to the highest standards at all times and that any allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.’

The spokesperson declined to comment any further as the allegations are currently being internally investigated by GEO Australia.

GEO Australia confirmed the company was investigating the alleged mistreatment.

‘A staff member from Ravenhall Correctional Centre has been suspended from duty pending an outcome of a GEO investigation into a possible breach of the GEO code of conduct,’ a company spokesman said.

According to the company’s website, Ravenhall Correctional Centre is a ‘positive model for rehabilitation and reintegration’.

The prison also focuses on Indigenous inmates and has a ‘holistic model of care for prisoners with a mental illness’, according to the Corrections Victoria website.