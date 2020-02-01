Prison staff probed over Mexican cartel jail break

Ten prison staff are being investigated by Mexican authorities after a cartel financier and two of his lieutenants linked to Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman escaped from jail having walked through five locked doors.

Victor Felix Beltran, known as ‘El Vic’, escaped with Luis Meza and Yael Osuna from the high security jail on the south side of Mexico City on Wednesday.

El Vic is believed to have managed the finances of El Chapo’s children, who themselves are known as Los Chapitos.

Rosa Icela Rodriguez, interior minister for the Mexico City government said following the jail break: ‘The escape of an inmate from this prison cannot be carried out without the involvement of public servants.’

Deputy minister for Mexico City’s prison system Antonio Hazeal Ruiz said the three fugitives had passed through five locked doors and ten staff were suspected of helping the cartel men

El Vic and Meza are both from Culiacan, Sinaloa while Osuna is from Nayarit.

All three men were facing extradition to the United States where El Chapo is serving life imprisonment without control.

Guzmans’s children, collectively known as ‘Los Chapitos’, enhanced their family’s near-mythical outlaw reputation last year when hundreds of heavily-armed Sinaloa Cartel henchmen poured into Culiacan to rescue one of Guzman’s detained sons, briefly taking hostage the modern city of a million people.

Guzman himself escaped from two high-security prisons in Mexico but was eventually captured and extradited to the United States.

Last year, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole and moved to a high security facility in Colorado after being convicted in a U.S. court of smuggling tons of drugs to the United States over a colorful, decades-long career. (Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Julia Love and Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Alistair Bell)