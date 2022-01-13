Priti Patel appears to be slamming Rishi Sunak in the cabinet over Downing Street parties.

The Prime Minister’s explanation of the parties does not need to wait for Sue Gray’s report, according to the Home Secretary.

Cabinet schisms over the Downing Street party scandal have deepened, with Priti Patel appearing to criticize Rishi Sunak for not fully supporting the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson was “right to apologize,” but the Chancellor added, “I support his request for patience while Sue Gray conducts her inquiry.”

When asked if she agreed with Mr Sunak’s assessment that “reserving judgment” was the best course of action, the Home Secretary told Sky News, “No! On the contrary.”

I’ve publicly backed the Prime Minister, and you’re speaking to the Home Secretary, who spends his days supporting the Prime Minister, his agenda, and the work that we do.”

“We heard what the Prime Minister said yesterday in Parliament – he apologized and provided some context as well,” Ms Patel continued.

He was expressing gratitude to his coworkers.

Let’s not forget that this happened in May 2020, at a time when there was a lot of work going on in government; I mean, I know how much work was going on at the time.”

The House of Commons Leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg, appeared to suggest that the Covid-19 restrictions were broken in No 10 because “these rules were very difficult for people to obey.”

“As this goes to an inquiry and we look into what happened with Covid, we must consider whether all those regulations were proportionate, or whether they were too harsh on people,” he told MPs.

However, if Ms Gray discovers evidence of rule-breaking in Downing Street, Kit Malthouse, the Minister for Policing, has suggested that more action may be required.

“We have to wait and see what the inquiry says, and then see what he has to say in the House of Commons,” he said, adding that he supported Mr Johnson.

Despite his lukewarm support for the Prime Minister, Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke insisted that his boss, Mr Sunak, was “fully in support” of him.

Cabinet divided over Downing Street parties as Priti Patel appears to hit out at Rishi Sunak