Priti Patel calls the anti-vax rally at the Covid test centre in Milton Keynes “unacceptable.”

The’mob,’ which appeared to include Piers Corbyn, was slammed by the Home Secretary and the Health Secretary.

Anti-vax “conspiracy theorists” disrupted a Covid-19 testing site on Wednesday, according to the Home Secretary, which is “unacceptable.”

After dozens of marchers were filmed entering a Test and Trace centre in Milton Keynes, Priti Patel stated that she “fully supports” police taking action against the protesters.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid condemned the group’s “vile behavior,” which appeared to include Piers Corbyn, the brother of ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of encouraging people to attack MPs’ offices.

In video posted to social media, the group enters the center and throws traffic cones at the marquee set up to administer the tests, as well as damaging some of the equipment.

Ms Patel said she was being kept up to date on Thames Valley Police’s investigation, which has asked the public for information about the protest.

“Vaccinations and booster jabs are more important than ever,” she tweeted.

“It’s also intolerable that conspiracy theorists intimidate and harass those who administer tests or deliver life-saving vaccines.”

I fully support the police in taking swift action when necessary.”

Ms Patel also claimed that powers in her contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill would help “crack down on public nuisance and disruptive protests that negatively affect the law-abiding majority.”

“I was appalled to see [the]mob threaten NHS Test and Trace staff who work so hard to keep people safe,” Mr Javid said.

This type of heinous behavior is intolerable.”

The ministers’ comments came after a separate incident in which a group of alleged Covid denialists attempted to remove a patient from a Liverpool hospital.

The protest “escalated into something much uglier,” said Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, he spoke with officers to discuss the police response, and “criminal offenses will be investigated and appropriate action taken,” he said.

“All of today’s events will be reviewed to assist in planning future protest events and ensuring that colleagues in the NHS can continue their work,” he said.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

