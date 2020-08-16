Priti Patel claims migrants cross the Channel in small boats to escape ‘racist’ France

PRITI Patel has claimed migrants cross the Channel in small boats to escape “racist” France.

The Home Secretary says many make the perilous voyage believing Britain will treat them more fairly.

She said our reputation as a tolerant country was a big draw for many.

Ms Patel made the remarks in a Zoom call with Tory MPs seeking action to halt the surge.

One said: “Priti was asked why the migrants are so desperate to leave France and come here.

“She told us some believe racism to be an issue.

“They claim they feel discriminated against when, for example, looking for work in France.

“Others claimed they feared being tortured if they stayed in France or Germany.

“Priti stressed that she didn’t believe any of this to be true. She was merely trying to explain the pull factors.”

Immigration Minister Chris Philp said officials were smashing the people-trafficking networks behind the crossings after a joint operation with France.

There have been 33 arrests since July, with £400,000 seized.

He said: “These monsters convince vulnerable people to part with thousands in order to board unseaworthy vessels and make the incredible dangerous Channel crossing — just to fund their lavish lifestyles.”

A total of 4,511 migrants have arrived so far this year — more than double the number thought to have crossed all last year.

