Priti Patel has given the green light for RNLI lifeboats to save migrants’ lives in the English Channel.

Priti Patel has given the green light for RNLI lifeboats to save the lives of migrants in the English Channel.

The controversial Nationality and Borders Bill, introduced by the Home Secretary, will be amended to clarify that the RNLI and Coastguard will be exempt from new laws that criminalize assisting migrants in entering the UK.

There had been concerns that the RNLI would be criminalized under new laws that would make it illegal to assist asylum seekers in entering the UK.

There had been concerns that the RNLI would be criminalized under new laws that would make it illegal to assist asylum seekers in entering the UK.

However, Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove stated that the Government will amend the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill introduced by the Home Secretary next week to make it clear that the RNLI and Coastguard will not be prosecuted under the new laws.

The decision was made after 27 people died last week while attempting to cross the English Channel into the United Kingdom.

An RNLI lifeboat based in Hastings, Sussex, had been blocked by a boat full of protesters who were opposed to migrants being rescued in the Channel, prompting the police to be called.

“Don’t bring any more of those home, we’re full up, that’s why we stopped our donations,” one witness claimed, adding, “and that kind of really horrible stuff.”

Mr Pursglove’s revelation was questioned by Labour MP Florence Eshalomi on Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights, who warned that the Bill would “criminalise organizations like the RNLI for carrying out those lifesaving activities.”

He said the government wanted to “put this matter beyond doubt” and so introduced an amendment at report stage “that deals directly with this issue” involving the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), “the Coastguard, and the RNLI, and it puts this matter beyond doubt.”

“If SOLAS operations are carried out by those individuals, there will be no prosecutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Pursglove has expressed his “heavy sense of responsibility” in the wake of the deaths in the English Channel, which ministers and officials claim occurred in French waters.

“I feel a huge weight of responsibility as the minister for tackling illegal migration,” the minister said when asked by the committee if the government bears “any sense of responsibility” for the deaths.

And I believe that everyone in this House shares this sentiment.

