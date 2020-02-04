Priti Patel is ruthlessly mocked for repeatedly promising to tackle ‘counter-terrorist offenders’

Priti Patel has been roundly ridiculed after she repeatedly vowed to tackle ‘counter-terrorism offenders’ following the knife attack in Streatham.

Speaking yesterday, the Home Secretary bizarrely promised the Government would announce new initiatives aimed at cracking down on ‘counter terrorism’.

The slip of the tongue, which Mrs Patel repeated at least four times, left viewers baffled and comparing her interview to hit satire show The Thick of It.

Mrs Patel was speaking in the aftermath of the terror attack in south London on Sunday, where Sudesh Amman stabbed two people before he was shot dead.

She told Sky News: ‘There is a police investigation taking place right now and this offender clearly had some history in relation to counter-terrorism offences. It’s right that the police are investigating that.

‘We’ve also been very clear that we will be bringing about a counter-terrorism bill in her first 100 days and we will absolutely do that.

‘Tomorrow we will also be announcing some fundamental changes – in addition to what I’ve already said – to deal with counter terrorism and counter terrorism offenders.’

Social media users mocked the minister in charge of national security for not knowing the difference between terrorism and counter terrorism, launching the hashtag ‘#PritiVacant’.

Dr Suzanne Conboy-Hill wrote: Was Priti Patel just talking about people committing “anti-terrorism” offences? I know it’s just words and it’s early but politics is words.’

Graham Lithgow added: ‘If you are concerned about how well equipped this government is to deal with issues of national security, consider that Priti Patel doesn’t even know what the term “counter-terrorism” even means.’

David Oliver said: ‘Priti Patel repeatedly mixing up “terrorism” with “counter terrorism” in interviews. Thank God she isn’t Home Secretary or anything.’

It is understood Amman, who was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, had been freed in the past six weeks.

Sam Armstrong, from the Henry Jackson Society – a foreign policy think tank – said Amman was thought to have been staying in a bail hostel in Tulse Hill.

He said the society had warned in December that Amman was due for release within the next two months and should not be let out of prison.

Amman, who at the time of his sentencing was 18 years old and had an address in Harrow, north-west London, had been jailed for three years and four months.

Two people were stabbed in the attack in Streatham on Sunday afternoon which police believe to be ‘Islamist-related’.

Scotland Yard said armed officers were following the suspect on foot as part of a ‘proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation’ on Streatham High Road.

Three victims were taken by ambulance to south London hospitals.

One man, in his 40s, is no longer considered to be in a life-threatening condition following treatment, police said.

A woman, in her 50s, who had non-life threatening injuries has been discharged from hospital.

Police said a second woman in her 20s, who received minor injuries believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of a police firearm, continues to receive treatment.