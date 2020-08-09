Priti Patel vows to get tough on police and crime commissioners who went ‘missing in action’ during coronavirus pandemic

PRITI Patel has vowed to get tough on elected police and crime commissioners who went “missing in action” during the pandemic crisis.

The Home Secretary is furious that while cops faced up to “incredibly complex challenges”, some of their political masters were nowhere to be seen.

She has ordered a review of the role of all 41 commissioners – the first since they were introduced in 2012.

A Home Office source said: “Priti thinks the current set-up enables them just to vacate the pitch when things get tough.

“Some have been fantastic in ploughing on with recruitment, while backing the police to take on the rule breakers.

“Yet in places like London, local politicians have been missing in action as protests have descended into chaos and a small minority have flouted the rules, putting us all at risk.”

Cheshire’s PCC David Keane is among those believed to be in Ms Patel’s sights.

He wasted £350,000 bringing a tribunal case against a former chief constable, despite having no evidence to support it.

Cleveland’s Barry Coppinger has been accused by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary of “operating without a clear plan or direction”.

His choice for head of standards and ethics was suspended amid a misconduct allegation.

In Humberside, Keith Hunter claimed almost £3,000 in expenses last year, including over £2,000 on 14 nights of hotel says.

Derbyshire PCC Hardyal Dhindsa spent £190,000 on consultants in one year, despite complaining about cuts to policing, and gave £75,000 of taxpayers’ money to the company of a former Labour candidate.

