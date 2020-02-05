Private hospital firm Spire Healthcare MISLED thousands of women over Ian Paterson

A complaint of sexual assault against rogue breast cancer surgeon Ian Paterson was investigated by police.

The allegation was reported to West Midlands Police in May 2018 after the inquiry was launched into how the doctor was allowed to carry out botched and unnecessary operations on hundreds of women.

The force today confirmed that they received the complaint against the now jailed 62-year-old and passed it to Staffordshire Police, who then launched an investigation.

A probe was launched but Staffordshire Police said the complainant had not wished to pursue the matter, and there were ‘no further safeguarding issues’ as Paterson was already in prison at the time.

Paterson is serving a 20-year jail sentence after being found guilty in 2017 of 17 counts of wounding patients with intent against 10 victims.

Today it emerged that Rachel Maclean, MP for Redditch, was operated on by Paterson and she told how she has ‘doubts about her health.’

In a tweet, Conservative Ms Maclean said: ‘The extent of the malpractice he carried out is shocking, and the response from authorities was woefully lacking.’

The Paterson inquiry, launched by the government in May 2018, came back with its findings yesterday.

The inquiry’s chairman Rt Rev Graham James said the number of patients subjected to unnecessary treatment by Paterson could run to more than 1,000 people, as the inquiry urged all of his 11,000 patients to be reassessed.

It revealed five health professionals have been referred to either the General Medical Council or Nursing and Midwifery Council and one case has been sent to police.

Today it emerged this was the allegation of sexual assault.

The independent inquiry into how Paterson was able to go on performing unnecessary operations for years concluded that a ‘dysfunctional’ healthcare system had failed patients ‘at almost every level’.

Rt Rev James said ‘patients were let down over many years’ by the NHS and independent providers, and there was ‘a culture of avoidance and denial’.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has vowed to introduce improvements within a year.

Paterson carried out procedures at NHS and private hospitals, exaggerating or inventing cancer risks and claiming payments for more expensive procedures.

The consultant surgeon was employed by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust (HEFT) but had practising privileges in the independent sector at Spire Parkway, Solihull, and Spire Little Aston, Birmingham.

The Spire hospital group was accused of ‘misleading’ patients about his terms of employment by the inquiry.

Spire Healthcare was said to be ‘giving the impression’ that its consultants were staff, and so was ‘responsible for them’.

Patients treated by Paterson believed that they expected systems to be in place at Spire hospitals that would have ‘effectively monitored Paterson’s practice and stopped unsafe practice.’

However, in reality he was not employed by them, so they could distance themselves from his actions, meaning they could not be held liable.

Damages payouts would be less than if he was a member of staff – or worked for the NHS.

The Paterson Inquiry has recommended the government address the issue of corporate responsibility in the private sector, where hospitals do not directly employ consultants, leading to a gap in liability if things go wrong.

The report said: ‘We checked Spire’s website in June 2019 and found it to be misleading in its representation of the relationship it has with consultants who practise there.’

It added that is gave ‘the impression that they are employed and that it is therefore responsible for them and their actions.

‘By September 2019, the page still referred to employing the best and brightest consultants.

‘This was clarified under the patient terms and conditions, which stated that consultants were independent contractors and not employees of Spire.

‘However, even in November 2019 this clarification was not prominent on the Spire website, with the result that the Inquiry still considers this to be misleading.’

After patients complained to Spire about their treatment, they told the report they were frustrated by the ‘lack of an adequate apology’ and the hospital’s ‘accountability.’

In 2017, Spire fought a legal battle to limit its liability with its patients agreeing to a lower level of compensation than Paterson’s NHS patients.

The 750 private patients suing the company accepted £49,600 each on average in an out of court settlement while NHS victims received £62,815.

Spire said that its relationship with consultants was now ‘clearly highlighted on its website.

It reads: All our consultants are independent practitioners and have personal responsibility for the care they deliver.’

Justin Ash, chief executive of Spire, said: ‘We once again apologise for the significant distress suffered by patients who were treated by Ian Paterson.

‘We accept that there was a number of missed opportunities to challenge his criminal behaviour.’

Concerns about Paterson’s practices were first raised in 2003, but he was allowed to continue working for another eight years – what the Rt Rev James called an ‘appallingly long time’.

Among the report’s 15 recommendations, the inquiry urged the NHS and private provider Spire Healthcare to make sure more than 11,000 patients treated by Paterson had been recalled.

One victim, Lesley Cuthbert, told the i today how she was pressured into unnecessary private surgery by Paterson for ‘very slight bleeding’ from one of her breasts.

She said: ‘He told me I had cancer in both breasts and that it was urgent that I needed an operation to remove the milk ducts from both breasts.

‘We were more or less coerced into going private as he kept on saying how urgent my operation was.

‘I didn’t know then that had my operation been urgently needed the NHS would have done so straight away. But, of course he didn’t say that. That’s why we went down the private route.’

Mrs Cuthbert, now 71, underwent surgery at the private Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands, in February 2006.

Mrs Cuthbert only realised something was wrong when reports of Paterson’s actions first emerged.

She added: ‘Up until then I thought he was the bees knees. He had been so nice to me through the surgery, he had saved my life.

‘I couldn’t believe what people were saying about him.’

She was asked to return to the hospital, and medics told how she never had cancer at all.

‘That’s when the doctor told me I never had cancer at all.

‘The operation on both breasts was totally unnecessary – he also told me to get legal advice.’

The Rt Rev James said the panel had also referred five health professionals to the General Medical Council or Nursing and Midwifery Council.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: ‘The force received a complaint of sexual assault against Ian Paterson in May 2018.

‘After initial consideration the complaint was further referred to Staffordshire Police for investigation.’

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: ‘A report of a sexual assault against Ian Paterson was referred to the force by West Midlands Police in May 2018.

‘The complainant was visited by detectives in June 2018 and after speaking to her she did not wish to pursue a complaint.

‘There were no further safeguarding issues as Ian Paterson was in prison.’

Last month, West Midlands Police said they had asked the senior coroner for Birmingham and Solihull to examine a sample of 23 people who died of breast cancer and had been treated by Paterson.

Survivors of disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson vowed to ensure lessons are learned from yesterday’s damning report – as relatives of those who died after his operations called for him to face manslaughter charges.

Debbie Douglas, who suffered ‘needless’ surgery at the doctor’s hands, said all the recommendations from Bishop Graham James’s inquiry must be implemented.

In September 2017, more than 750 patients treated by Paterson received compensation payouts from a £37million fund.

Mrs Douglas provided a first-hand account to the inquiry, adding: ‘If you were a Paterson patient you were 50 per cent more likely to get a recurrence of breast cancer because you’ve been left with breast tissue, basically a time bomb, in your chest, ready to explode and ready to give you cancer because he didn’t remove it.’

Mrs Douglas welcomed the inquiry’s referral of individuals to authorities including the police.

She said: ‘The fight goes on until the legislation has changed. We don’t want somebody from the Government giving us lip service. It sickens me. Lessons aren’t learned unless legislations change. You look at the GMC – why, when people have reported the same consultant over and over again, is that consultant still working?’

Tracey Smith, another former patient, said: ‘I’ve always been angry, from 2012 when I was told my breast cancer surgery was unnecessary – hence why myself and Deb [Douglas] went to Whitehall and fought for this inquiry. We will continue to fight so that the recommendations are put in place to stop this from ever happening in the NHS or the Spire or any private hospital in the country.’

Lesley Cuthbert, who was also given unnecessary surgery in 2006, said: ‘Vulnerable patients like me were taken advantage of by a supposedly highly respected senior consultant who was given a high level of responsibility and autonomy in the private sector. We need better monitoring of surgeons operating in the private healthcare sector including independent and rigorous appraisals together with proper investigation of any concerns raised about a surgeon.’

The husband of a patient who died following unorthodox surgery from Paterson demanded he face more justice. Denise Bridgewater was introduced to Paterson after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004.

He performed a ‘cleavage-sparing’ mastectomy – where he only removed a small amount of tissue to allow some women to keep the shape of their breasts – on her. Her cancer returned in 2010 and she died four years later.

Her husband Alan said: ‘If Paterson had done the surgery correctly in the first place I think she’d still have had a fighting chance – she wouldn’t have had the septicaemia or renal failure or pneumonia. He’s an evil guy who’s just out to make money for himself and people died as a result of that.’

Mr Bridgewater called for Paterson to be brought back to court over his patients’ deaths. ‘If there are charges for manslaughter then he should get life,’ he added.

