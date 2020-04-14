Private Schools Could be Asked to Open Their Grounds as Emergency Public Parks

A government advisor is recommending that the rugby and cricket grounds of the nation’s private schools are requisitioned and repurposed as public parks, to open up more green space for our exercises and take some of the pressure off the more established parks and outdoor areas.

And yes, the acres of sodding golf courses about the land should also be commandeered according to professor Susan Michie, who says the lack of outdoor space and exercise options particularly for garden-less city dwellers is making the stay inside order tougher to take. Michie warns there’s a psychological element at play too, as if the government isn’t seen to be acting with the best interest of the people in mind – even if it’s only pretend – we could see the “… potential for resentment, disquiet, anger, lack of adherence and even social unrest” unfold.

Opening the private parks, golf courses and rugby pitches of the elite would therefore create an “in it together” vibe that could pacify those currently holed up in flats, perhaps easing the pressures of the coming weeks of additional confinement we are no doubt about to be asked to endure. [Guardian]