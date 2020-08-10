Priyanka Chopra Considers Quarantine Time A ‘Blessing,’ Assists In COVID-19 Relief Efforts

While the entire world is reeling under the impact of COVID-19, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas believes she is “blessed” to be in a “good spot.”

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, the actress said, “I have to say, I feel very blessed to be in such a good spot compared to so many people in the world. We’re healthy, friends and family are healthy, and I’ve had time to really be creative. So I have to say this has been a blessing.”

The 38-year-old “Quantico” star has been doing a lot to assist in COVID-19 relief efforts. Earlier this year, Priyanka teamed up with BON V!V to launch the #TogetherWomenRise campaign to celebrate female doctors, nurses and volunteers who have been putting their lives at risk during the pandemic.

Speaking about how the partnership came to be, she said, “I recently have gotten careful about what I consume, how I consume it, my lifestyle has been very erratic all my life. Before the world changed we were going to launch a campaign. Obviously when COVID hit, I wasn’t in the headspace to do that, and the world wasn’t in the headspace to receive that.”

“This is not the time to be launching a snazzy campaign, so very early on, we had conversations on how we could give back. It warmed my heart that this money helped these women who really needed it at this time,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

She also spoke about how giving back is important at this point.

“What’s important right now is to do something and anyone can do something. The point is, the world is breaking, everywhere in the world. So even if you do a little bit, it goes really far,” she told the outlet.

Hoping that a decade from now, people will look back and reflect on all the lessons that 2020 taught us in a positive way.

“I think all of us are going to look back and wonder [how]we were at home for six months. It’s almost been six, seven months, we’re in August already, and that’s crazy. You look back and see how adversity has affected so many parts of the world and so many people in the world who had to deal with poverty, hunger, more than even COVID,” she said.

“It’s an insane, intense time but this is the time to show our humanity I feel. This is the time for humanity to come together, and in 10 years, we’ll look back at this time and really question and wonder, who reacted and how? This is a testament to what the human spirit can do. I think it’s really great to steer in the direction of helping and positivity,” she added.