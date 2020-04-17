Prize crossword No 28,105

We are unable to display this puzzle online in the normal interactive format. Please click here use the PDF version to complete the crossword

Thirty-six solutions require the inclusion of a common three-letter abbreviation or a three-letter word; a further solution needs two of them. These 38 abbreviations and words fall into two separate themed groups of 19 (not further defined), each appearing twice in the grid. The 37 clues involved consist of the definition of the full grid entry and cryptic wordplay, which omits the three-letter abbreviation or word. Their letter counts are for the required grid entry.