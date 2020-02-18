Pro-dancer Kristina Rihanoff says Caroline Flack had been struggling with ‘demons’

Strictly pro-dancer Kristina Rihanoff has revealed close friend Caroline Flack had been struggling with ‘demons’ behind the camera.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing star said the pair shared intimate conversations after becoming ‘close’ during Caroline’s time on the BBC show and tour.

Kristina recalled how the 40-year-old presenter had ‘a lot of insecurities’ behind her ‘beautiful smile’ that were not obvious to the public.

She said: ‘ During our work on the road there were many conversations and a couple of times she missed going on stage because she was battling inner conflict.

‘We sat down and spoke and you could see she had a lot of insecurities, a lot of vulnerability, which I think wasn’t known to the public.

‘There should have been a life coach or someone who could have really helped.

‘It’s so sad to see she had no way out and she couldn’t see a way out. It’s heartbreaking for her family and for herself.’

The dancer said that she was heartbroken over the death of the Love Island presenter, who took her own life at her flat in Stoke Newington, north east London, on Saturday.

Kristina spoke of how she had hoped that someone would help ‘sweet’ Caroline when she met her three years ago – adding that everyone at Strictly had loved working with her.

The dancer added: ‘We all knew her beautiful smile but behind closed doors, there were a lot of demons.’

Caroline was taking anti-depressants as she battled mental health problems and was terrified of the prospect of her upcoming trial.

It has also been claimed by sources close to Caroline’s legal team that the Crown Prosecution Service initially decided not to charge her with assault, but senior police officers pressed for a charging decision, according to The Sun.

The CPS declined to comment on the claims today, while a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘The MPS, in line with policing nationally, follows the College of Policing’s APP (authorised professional practice) relating to domestic abuse cases. The APP was followed in this matter. We are not discussing further.’

It was claimed yesterday paramedics had been sent to her home the day before she was found dead, following fears for her welfare, but she was not taken to hospital.

The distraught TV presenter was understood to be horrified by the prospect of a ‘show trial’ over an alleged assault on her boyfriend and was worried she could not cope with the fallout.

Friends said she was tormented over the idea of a jury being shown police ‘bodycam’ footage taken during the night she was accused of attacking Lewis Burton, 27. She had hoped the trial would not go ahead.

A court had heard police found the pair covered in blood and that Caroline had cuts to her wrist.

The revelations about her mental health prompted questions about whether she was given enough help to tackle her depression and panic attacks.

Police last night refused to reveal if they had referred the star to mental health services.

As stars paid tribute to the Love Island presenter, friends asked if prosecutors, medical professionals and her former bosses at ITV had missed chances to save her.

ITV cancelled scheduled Love Island episodes over the weekend but said the show would return tonight with a tribute to Caroline, who presented five series’ before stepping back following her arrest.